Sabre Gold Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 27, 2024 - Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD) (OTCQB: SGLDF) ("Sabre Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 27, 2024. A total of 28,911,361 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 36.3% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

Description Outcome Votes For Votes Against Set Number of Directors at Five Carried 27,935,625 975,736 Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Andrew Elinesky Carried 25,184,411 1,453,089 Claudio Ciavarella Carried 25,096,456 1,541,044 Tony Lesiak Carried 25,137,080 1,500,420 Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 25,096,417 1,541,083 Stefan Spears Carried 25,146,453 1,491,047 Appointment of Auditor Carried 27,809,490 1,101,871 Re-approval Long-Term Incentive Plan Carried 24,851,983 1,785,517

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Sabre Gold is a near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100% ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Copperstone has approximately 300,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 197,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, Copperstone has considerable existing operational infrastructure as well as significant exploration upside. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

