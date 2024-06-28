Menü Artikel
NGEx Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

00:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2024 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company held on June 27, 2024 (the "Meeting"). View PDF

A total of 115,138,484 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date May 9, 2024. Shareholders voted in favor of each of the following items of business at the Meeting:

Election of Directors

% Votes For

% Votes Against

Wojtek Wodzicki

100

0

Adam Lundin

99.85

0.15

William Rand

99.99

0.01

Cheri Pedersen

92.76

7.24

Neil O'Brien

89.92

10.08

Alessandro Bitelli

93.39

6.61

Appointment of Auditors

% Votes For

% Votes Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

100

0

% Votes For

% Votes Against

Approval of Amendments to Stock Option Plan

88.31

11.69

Approval of Unallocated Stock Options

88.31

11.69

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Caserones mine, and the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources LLC, which is the indirect minority owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. is majority owner and operator of Caserones.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX" and also trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "NGXXF". NGEx is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional Information

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE NGEx Minerals Ltd.



Contact
For Further Information: NGEx Investor Relations, Email: info@ngexminerals.com, Website: www.ngexminerals.com, Telephone: +1 (604) 689-7842
