Bravo Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

01:35 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2024 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announces the results of voting from the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

A total of 92,860,246 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 85.55% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the record date.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, as detailed below.

Number of Directors

Results of voting for the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at four (4) were as follows:

Votes

For

%

Vote For

Votes

Withheld/Abstained

%

Withheld/Abstained

92,808,426

99.94

51,820

0.06

Election of Directors

The following four individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the votes being cast by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes

For

%

Vote For

Votes

Withheld/Abstained

%

Withheld/Abstained

Luis Mauricio F. Azevedo

90,964,552

99.99 %

720,800

0.79

Stuart Comline

90,964,552

99.21 %

720,800

0.79

Anthony Polglase

90,964,552

99.21 %

720,897

0.79

Stephen Quin

91,684,452

100.00 %

800

0.00

Appointment of Auditor

Results of voting for the resolution to approve KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, were as follows:

Votes

For

%

Vote For

Votes

Withheld/Abstained

%

Withheld/Abstained

92,808,426

99.94

51,820

0.06




Amended Stock Option Plan

Results of voting by disinterested shareholders for the resolution to approve the Amended Stock Option Plan were as follows:

Votes

For

%

Vote For

Votes

Withheld/Abstained

%

Withheld/Abstained

32,385,079*

99.95

16,372

0.05

* Excluding 56,283,901 shares held by Insiders

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling program is well advanced, with 19,000m of drilling and 11,000m of trenching scheduled to be completed in 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.



Contact
For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman & CEO; or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, info@bravomining.com
