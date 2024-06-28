VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephan Séjourné, P.Geo., has joined MAX Power as a Natural Hydrogen Scientific Advisor.



MAX Power is in the midst of a major land acquisition program, rapidly assembling a top-tier portfolio of Natural Hydrogen targets, and Mr. Séjourné's expertise in this sector and familiarity with Quebec further enhances MAX Power's first mover leadership among publicly traded companies targeting North America's first Natural Hydrogen discoveries.

Mr. Séjourné is CEO and founder of Enki GeoSolutions based in Montreal and is also one of several lead authors of six recently released groundbreaking research reports on Natural Hydrogen prepared for and funded by the Government of Quebec.

Mr. Séjourné commented: "The Natural Hydrogen sector has incredibly exciting possibilities and may change how we think about energy. I'm delighted to join what has developed into a world class Natural Hydrogen team with MAX Power's strategic alliance with Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd."

MAX Power CEO Comment:

Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, stated: "Mr. Séjourné is a tremendous addition to our Natural Hydrogen team and also gives us a deeper foothold in Quebec which is an important jurisdiction for us. Stephan and Peter Lauder, our Senior Geologist based in Quebec City, are working closely together and give us powerful leadership there. From a broader perspective, Mr. Séjourné's expertise in Natural Hydrogen will be highly synergistic with the MAX Power-Chapman alliance, giving us unmatched first mover leadership in North America among publicly traded companies."

Séjourné Background

Mr. Séjourné is a well-known and highly respected Quebec exploration geologist who initially worked as an independent consultant in the petroleum industry before turning his attention to Natural Hydrogen. He served as an exploration geologist with Gastem Inc. for several years, focussing on carbonate reservoirs and shale gas plays in Quebec and New York State.

Mr. Séjourné has a long track record of coordinating or participating in multi-client industrial projects and multi-disciplinary academic or governmental projects in a variety of geological environments. Along with his CEO duties at Enki GeoSolutions, he is an Associate Professor at Quebec's Institut de la recherche scientifique (INRS-ETE, Quebec City).

Natural Hydrogen Video

Click on the link below to learn more about Natural Hydrogen:

https://vimeo.com/953002092/d6f8574ba4

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/960577397/1511a6d016

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

https://maxpowermining.com/Presentations/MAXPower-Corporate.pdf

