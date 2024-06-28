Pacific Ridge Announces AGSM Results; Welcomes Harry Nijjar as New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, June 28, 2024 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the following directors were elected at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on June 27, 2024: Gerald Carlson, Blaine Monaghan, Bruce Youngman (an independent director), and Gary Baschuk (an independent director). In addition, the shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company, and approved Pacific Ridge's rolling incentive stock option plan (the "Plan") and the adoption of the Company's amended and restated articles ("Amended Articles"). The Plan and the Amended Articles are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Further, the Company would like to announce that Pacific Ridge's long-serving CFO, Salvador Miranda, retired at the AGSM. Harry Nijjar is the Company's new CFO. Pacific Ridge would like to thank Salvador for his service and wishes him all the best in his retirement. Mr. Nijjar is a Managing Director of Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides CFO and strategic financial advisory services to his clients across many industries. Mr. Nijjar is a CPA CMA and has a BCom from the University of British Columbia.

The following officers were appointed after the AGSM: Gerald Carlson as Chairman, Blaine Monaghan as President & CEO, Danette Schwab as Vice President Exploration, Harry Nijjar as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes Chuchi copper-gold project, the RDP copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Investor Relations:

Tel: (604) 687-4951

Email: ir@pacificridgeexploration.com

Website: www.pacificridgeexploration.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-ridge-exploration-ltd-pex-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PacRidge_PEX



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214781