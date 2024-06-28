GR Silver Mining Revisits Marlin Gold Disposition, Enhancing Financial Position

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) - is pleased to announce that the Company and a private, arm's-length Canadian company active in Mexico ("PrivateCo") have signed on June 27, 2024, a definitive and binding Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which PrivateCo will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. ("Marlin") from GR Silver Mining. Marlin is a private British Columbia company, 100% owned by GR Silver Mining. Marlin owns, amongst other assets, Oro Gold de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ("Oro Gold"), a private Mexican company that owns 100% of nine non-core concessions ("Other Concessions"), including the past producing La Trinidad mine, located adjacent to GR Silver Mining's core Plomosas Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, GR Silver Mining will transfer to PrivateCo all existing assets and rights, as well as all outstanding undertakings, covenants, indemnities and obligations, of Marlin and its subsidiaries, including Oro Gold, in consideration for which GR Silver Mining will receive a 0.5% NSR Royalty on the Other Concessions owned by Oro Gold (as shown in Figure 1) and a 10-year first right of refusal on any disposition of Other Concessions by PrivateCo. The transaction is expected to close within one month.

The disposition of Marlin and its subsidiaries allows GR Silver Mining to focus on resource growth and the potential development of the Company's core Plomosas Project (78 km2) (as shown in Figure 1), including the San Marcial, Plomosas Mine, and San Juan Areas. In addition, the Company continues to hold several non-core concessions (270 km2) (as shown in Figure 1).

CEO and Chair of GR Silver Mining, Eric Zaunscherb, commented, "It is our priority to increase the value of our Plomosas Project on behalf of our shareholders. This Agreement with PrivateCo will allow us to focus on our bulk sampling test mining program (news release, update dated June 27), as well as position the Company to resume resource drilling in the San Marcial area and advance technical studies. The Agreement eliminates most of the Company's working capital deficit without diminishing its resource inventory." Zaunscherb added, "GR Silver Mining's geological team has done an excellent job growing the Plomosas Project resource estimate significantly and cost effectively. The team has demonstrated the exploration model's efficacy with an exceptional hit rate, and we continue to be excited by the project's potential for further resource growth."

The Plomosas Project, including the San Marcial - Plomosas Mine - San Juan/La Colorada areas, hosts 55 million ounces of silver or 85 million ounces of silver equivalent in the Indicated category, and 22 million ounces silver or 45 million ounces of silver equivalent in the Inferred category. The full technical report dated May 3rd, 2023, with an effective date of March 15th, 2023, is entitled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update for the Plomosas Project". The report was prepared for GR Silver Mining Ltd. by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. and can be found under the Company issuer profile at SEDAR+.

In management's view, the San Marcial area represents an important focus for exploration given its silver-dominant mineralization (46 million ounces of silver in the Indicated Category and 14 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category), scalability, significant widths, and shallow depths, Figure2. Simultaneously, management intends to advance technical studies and permitting for San Marcial's potential development. Management continues to advance Bulk Sampling Trial Mining at the Plomosas Project, exploring low-cost alternatives to explore existing historical underground mines and define new areas for potential drilling and resource expansion.

