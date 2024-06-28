Talisker Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, June 28, 2024 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held June 27, 2024.
A total of 37,213,142 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 42% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including: election of all six management nominees to the board of directors of the Company and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.
Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:
|Name
|Voted For
#
|Voted For
%
|Voted Withhold
#
|Voted Withhold
%
|Stephen Burleton
|35,300,193
|98.955
|372,893
|1.045
|Terence Harbort
|35,300,189
|98,955
|372,897
|1.045
|Robert Power
|35,300,230
|98.955
|372,856
|1.045
|Morris Prychidny
|35,070,765
|98.312
|602,321
|1.688
|Christina Smith
|35,300,330
|98.955
|372,756
|1.045
|Eric Tremblay
|35,070,766
|98.312
|602,320
|1.688
For further information, please contact:
|Terry Harbort
President and CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808
|Matt Filgate
Vice President, Corporate Development
matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com
+1 778 679 3579
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.