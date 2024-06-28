Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - Freegold Ventures Ltd. (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee # of Votes For % of Votes For # of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Ron Ewing 100,880,186 99.45 553,625 0.55 Kristina Walcott 98,974,508 97.58 2,459,303 2.42 Alvin Jackson 99,068,535 97.67 2,365,276 2.33 David Knight 84,204,358 83.01 17,229,453 16.99 Garnet Dawson 99,597,686 98.19 1,836,125 1.81 Glen Dickson 84,989,006 83.79 16,444,805 16.21 Reagan Glazier 76,043,127 74.97 25,390,684 25.03 Maurice Tagami 99,862,881 98.45 1,570,930 1.55 Vivienne Artz 100,633,536 99.21 800,275 0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received. The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

