Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Toronto, June 28, 2024 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2024. A total of 47,422,561 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 54.10 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
- Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;
|Director
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Percentage For
|Trace J. Arlaud
|32,233,189
|415,891
|98.7%
|Matthew Coon Come
|32,372,402
|276,678
|99.1%
|Rudi P. Fronk
|32,359,072
|290,007
|99.1%
|Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien
|30,852,483
|1,796,597
|94.5%
|Jay S. Layman
|32,335,975
|313,105
|99.0%
|Melanie R. Miller
|32,290,506
|358,574
|98.9%
|Clem A. Pelletier
|32,367,799
|281,281
|99.1%
|Julie Robertson
|32,293,151
|355,929
|98.9%
|John W. Sabine
|30,893,314
|1,755,766
|94.6%
|Gary A. Sugar
|32,256,020
|393,060
|98.8%
|Carol T. Willson
|32,145,917
|503,163
|98.5%
- Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year (95.4% votes for);
- Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration (95.0% votes for);
- Approve the Amended Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Share Unit Plan (97.6% votes for);
- Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach on executive compensation (96.7%votes for).
A total of 14,773,481 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors, the approval of the Amended Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Share Unit Plan or the advisory vote on executive compensation.
Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle," the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.
None of the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or their Regulation Services Providers accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Rudi Fronk"
Chairman and C.E.O.
For further information please contact:
Rudi P. Fronk, Chairman and C.E.O.
Tel: (416) 367-9292 • Fax: (416) 367-2711
Email: info@seabridgegold.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214879