Seabridge Gold Reports on Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, June 28, 2024 - Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) (the "Company") today provided the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2024. A total of 47,422,561 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 54.10 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the record date. All matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Election of all of management's nominees to the board of directors of the Company;

Director Votes For Votes Against Percentage For Trace J. Arlaud 32,233,189 415,891 98.7% Matthew Coon Come 32,372,402 276,678 99.1% Rudi P. Fronk 32,359,072 290,007 99.1% Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien 30,852,483 1,796,597 94.5% Jay S. Layman 32,335,975 313,105 99.0% Melanie R. Miller 32,290,506 358,574 98.9% Clem A. Pelletier 32,367,799 281,281 99.1% Julie Robertson 32,293,151 355,929 98.9% John W. Sabine 30,893,314 1,755,766 94.6% Gary A. Sugar 32,256,020 393,060 98.8% Carol T. Willson 32,145,917 503,163 98.5%

Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year (95.4% votes for); Authorization of the directors to fix the auditors remuneration (95.0% votes for); Approve the Amended Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Share Unit Plan (97.6% votes for); Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Corporation's approach on executive compensation (96.7%votes for).

A total of 14,773,481 shares were "non-votes" under U.S. proxy rules and were not cast with respect to the election of each of the directors, the approval of the Amended Restricted Share Unit & Deferred Share Unit Plan or the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's assets include the KSM and Iskut projects located in northwest British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle," the Courageous Lake project located in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

