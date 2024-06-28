Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on June 28, 2024, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.
A total of 117,999,659 common shares representing 60.46% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:
NOMINEE
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
Martin Rowley
89,609,309
77.708
25,705,994
22.292
Mark Frewin
101,448,573
87.975
13,866,730
12.025
Jorge Estepa
101,441,873
87.969
13,873,430
12.031
Richard Parkhouse
89,591,754
77.693
25,723,549
22.307
Knowledge Katti
115,223,396
99.920
91,907
0.080
Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on June 28, 2024, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
About Forsys Metals Corp. Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com
For additional information please contact:
Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com
