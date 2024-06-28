Atomic Minerals Concludes Debt Settlement

Vancouver, June 28, 2024 - Atomic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company"). Further to its news release on June 17, 2024, the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for a debt settlement agreement with an arm's length third party.

The Company has allotted and issued an aggregate of 458,182 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share, to settle a total indebtedness of CAD$25,200 (the "Transaction").

The Company resolved to extinguish the outstanding indebtedness with Shares and preserve its cash for operations. All Shares issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period expiring on October 28, 2024.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca.

