Emergent Metals Corp. Announces AGM Voting Results

Vancouver - Emergent Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMR, OTC:EGMCF, FRA:EML, BSE:EML) ("Emergent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 28, 2024, in Vancouver, B.C. All resolutions presented to the shareholders as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated May 21, 2024, were approved. The number of Directors was set at five with the following nominees elected as Directors: David Watkinson; Grant T. Smith; Andrew MacRitchie; Vincent Garibaldi; and Julien Davy. MNP LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The renewal of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan was also approved.

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model). Examples of successful transactions to date include the acquisition and sale of the Troilus North Property, Quebec to Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TG) and the acquisition and sale of the East-West Property to O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV:OIII).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, a core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource (see March 19, 2018, press release for details) and a Plan of Operations and Environmental Assessment in place to conduct a major drilling program, subject to financing. New York Canyon is a copper skarn and porphyry exploration property subject to an Option Agreement for Purchase and Sale with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE). Ivanhoe Electric can earn a 100% interest in New York Canyon by making US$2.0 million in cash/share payments to Emergent by August 1, 2025 (see March 1, 2024, press release for details). The Mindora Property (aka Santa Fe West Property) is a gold, silver, and base metal property subject to a Lease with Option to Purchase Agreement with Lahontan Gold Corporation (TSXV: LG). Lahontan can earn a 100% interest in the property by completing US$1.8 million in cash/share payments and US$1.4 million in exploration expenditures over a seven-year period (see July 21, 2023, press release for details). Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine. Should Rawhide Mining bring the property into commercial production, Emergent will receive "bonus payments" of US$15-$20 per ounce of gold produced, depending on the gold price (see November 14, 2012, press release for details).

In Quebec, the Casa South Property is a gold exploration property located south of and adjacent to Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine and north of and adjacent to IAMGold Corp.'s (NYSE:IAG) Gemini Turgeon Property. The Trecesson Property is a gold exploration property located about 50 km north of the Val d'Or mining camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Gold Project being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation. Troilus Gold has completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Troilus Project's Feasibility Study (see Troilus Gold's press release dated June 28, 2024). Emergent also has a 1% NSR in the East-West Property, owned by O3 Mining Inc. and part of their Marban Alliance Property. O3 Mining is in the process of completing a Feasibility on the Marban Alliance Property (see O3 Mining's January 31, 2024, press release for details).

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines or advanced stage properties does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

President & CEO



For further information, please contact:

David G. Watkinson, P.Eng.

Tel: 530-271-0679 Ext 101

Email: info@emergentmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials, including any technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.