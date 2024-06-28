Apollo Reports Annual General Meeting Results; Management Change Update

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held on June 28, 2024, Apollo's shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all four directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company's employee Share Option Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGM are set out below.

Nominees Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Andrew Bowering 53,608,135 53,597,435 10,700 99.98 0.02 Steven Thomas 53,608,135 53,573,935 34,200 99.94 0.06 Jocelyn Thompson 53,608,135 53,573,935 34,200 99.94 0.06 Collette Brown-Rodriguez 53,608,135 53,573,935 34,200 99.94 0.06

Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Appointment of Auditors 53,608,135 53,597,635 10,500 99.98 0.02

Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For

Total Votes

Against

%

For %

Against

Share Option Plan 53,608,135 53,546,225 61,910 99.88 0.12

MANAGEMENT UPDATE

With the retirement of Tom Peregoodoff, Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo, has been appointed Interim President and CEO of the Company, effective July 1, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board, management and staff, I would like to thank outgoing CEO and director, Tom Peregoodoff, for his service to the Company," said Andrew Bowering, Chairman of Apollo. "Tom's contribution to Apollo has been critical, and he will be missed. We wish him well in his retirement. We will continue to review suitable candidates to replace Tom on a full-time basis and will update shareholders when the process has concluded."

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering

Chairman, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bowering

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

About Apollo

Apollo has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in a tier-one jurisdiction. The Company is focused on advancing its Calico Project, composed of the Waterloo and Langtry silver resources, located in San Bernardino County, California.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including the ability to obtain qualified personnel. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: personnel relations and the ability to obtain qualified personnel. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable the ability to obtain qualified personnel services in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.