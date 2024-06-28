Western Exploration Announces Addition of Peak Investor Marketing to Investor Relations Team

Western Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: WEX) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce the addition of Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak Investor") to the Company's investor relations team, for the purpose of providing certain market-making and investor relations services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). By leveraging Peak Investor, the Company hopes to heighten market awareness for Western Exploration and its business, including the Company's exploration and development plans for its 100% owned Aura Project, located in North Elko County, Nevada.

In connection with Peak Investor's engagement, the Company and Peak Investor have entered into a marketing services agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, Peak Investor has agreed to provide certain market-making services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4") of the Exchange (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Peak Investor's engagement is for an initial term of six months and, upon the expiry of such initial term, shall automatically renew on a monthly basis until terminated by Western Exploration upon a 30-day prior written notice. In consideration for their services, Peak Investor will receive C$25,000 per month for the first two months, plus applicable taxes, and C$5,500, plus applicable taxes, per month for each subsequent month during the initial six-month term. After the initial six-month term, the Company will pay Peak Investor C$12,000 per month, inclusive of any taxes, until the Agreement is terminated by the Company.

In addition, Peak Investor is entitled to receive 150,000 stock options, issued in compliance with and under the Company's Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan and in compliance with Policy 4.4 of the Exchange.

Peak Investor is a marketing firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, with over 20 years of experience specializing in the junior mining sector. Their team has backgrounds in marketing strategy and planning, graphic and web design, digital and content marketing, PR and communications and event coordination.

Scott Gibson and Nichola Vermiere, the co-owners of Peak Investor, hold 835,443 and 100,000 variable voting shares of the Company respectively as of the date of this news release.

About Western Exploration

Born from a 25?year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company, today Western Exploration is composed of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aims to lead Western Exploration to becoming a premiere gold and silver development company in North America. The Company's principal asset is the 100% owned Aura gold?silver project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada, and includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Additional information regarding Western Exploration and the Aura Project can be found on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward?looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward?looking statements, by their nature, require Western Exploration to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward?looking statements. Forward?looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward?looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drilling results), to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Western Exploration to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; to obtain additional financing for exploration or development activities on favorable terms; to continue operations and to expand operations; to identify additional resources and reserves and to exploit such resources and reserves on an economic basis; to main Western Exploration's property interests in the Aura Project; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; the engagement of Peak Investor (if at all, on the terms described herein); the ability of Peak Investor to increase the market awareness for the Company; and the ability of the Company to pay Peak Investor's fees. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Western Exploration cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Western Exploration nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Further, Western Exploration does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward?looking statements made in this news release concerning Western Exploration, see the management information circular dated November 12, 2021, available electronically under Western Exploration's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).The forward?looking statements set forth herein concerning Western Exploration reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Western Exploration disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

