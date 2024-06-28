Reyna Silver Expands Leadership Team With Appointment of VP Corporate Development and VP Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQX:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Megaw as Vice President of Corporate Development and Bethany Terracina as the Vice President of Investor Relations. Previously, Ms. Megaw was the Head of Investor Relations at the Company, and Ms. Terracina was an Investor Relations and Communications Associate.

"We are delighted to promote Lauren Megaw and Bethany Terracina to the senior leadership team at Reyna Silver." Said CEO, Jorge Ramiro Monroy. "Since Lauren joined us full-time as a Head of Investor Relations, she has done an incredible job at articulating the geological vision of our Technical Team in a way that investors of various backgrounds can relate to and understand. Given her passion for unlocking the potential of our portfolio of projects, she has taken a bigger leadership role within the company. I am delighted to announce her new title, VP of Corporate Development, which more accurately describes her role in the company. Likewise, we are delighted to have Bethany step up to VP of Investor Relations where her dedication to communications merits her increased responsibilities within the company."

Ms. Megaw focuses on approachable communication of technical information to investors. She grew up collecting and studying mineral specimens, which led her to study Geology at Stanford University. Since starting with Reyna Silver in 2021, she has worked alongside the technical team on the Guigui and Batopilas projects in Chihuahua, Mexico, and the Medicine Springs and Gryphon projects in Nevada, USA.

Previous to Reyna Silver, Ms. Terracina worked at Canaccord Genuity, where she held the position of Content Marketing within the Cash Management Group. Prior to Canaccord she was an associate on the Investor Relations team at New Pacific Metals Corp. Ms. Terracina holds a Marketing Communications Diploma with Distinction from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a major in Fine Art and minor in Art History. Additionally, she completed the Canadian Securities Course (CSC®).

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the grant of an aggregate of 2,950,000 restricted share units (each a "RSU") to members of its board of directors, the grant of an aggregate of 700,000 stock options to its CEO and CFO, the grant of 400,000 stock options to Ms. Megaw and 200,000 stock options to Ms. Terracina. The awards were made under the Company's long term incentive plan which was most recently approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 26, 2024. The RSUs granted to board members will vest in equal installments on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The options granted to the Company's CEO and CFO have an exercise price of $0.135 which is equal to today's closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the grant date. The options granted to Ms. Megaw have an exercise price of $0.135, will vest in equal installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant date and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the grant date. The options granted to Ms. Terracina have an exercise price of $0.135, will vest in equal installments on the three, six, nine and twelve month anniversaries of the grant date and expire on the fifth anniversary of the grant date. The foregoing RSU and stock option grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Reyna Silver is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company. The Company focuses on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and the United States. In Nevada USA, the Company has recently entered into an option to acquire 70% of the 10,300-hectare "Gryphon Summit Project" in a 50/50 partnership with Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG). The Gryphon Project shows features indicating uniquely superimposed/overprinted Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper Carbonate Replacement (CRD), Carlin Gold and Critical Metals mineralization. Also in Nevada, the Company is advancing its option to acquire 100% of the "Medicine Springs Project" where the Company is exploring a potentially significant Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper CRD-skarn-Porphyry system. The Company´s Mexican assets are 100% owned and include the "Guigui Project" and "Batopilas Project", both located in Chihuahua State. The Guigui Project covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement Deposit District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico´s historically highest-grade silver system.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company´s public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

