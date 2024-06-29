Rock Tech held its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce it has held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (as holders of Common Shares) (the "Meeting"). Detailed information regarding each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is provided in the management information circular of the Company dated May 23, 2024 (the "Circular"), available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca. A total of 13,460,174 Common Shares, representing approximately 13.29% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented at the Meeting. All matters voted upon were duly authorized and approved by Shareholders.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

