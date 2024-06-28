Lincoln Gold Announces Upsize to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2024 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") is pleased to announce that in response to strong investor demand the Company has increased the size of the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to $750,000 to up to $862,500. Under the upsized Offering, the Company will issue up to 3,450,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $862,500. The Company previously closed a first tranche of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $206,000 (the "FirstTranche"). Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2024 and May 14, 2024 for additional details regarding the Offering.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share.

Closing of the second tranche of the Offering (the "Second Tranche") is expected to occur in early July, 2024, and is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units issued pursuant to the Second Tranche will be subject to a four month hold period.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company utilized the proceeds of the First Tranche for general and administrative expenses and to fund preparation of a technical report in respect of the Bell Mountain gold project in Churchill County, Nevada (the "Project"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the balance of the Offering to fund costs related to the acquisition of the Project (the "Acquisition"). In the event that the Company is unable to complete the Acquisition, some or all of the balance of the proceeds of the Offering may not be used to fund costs related to the Acquisition or the Project and may instead be reallocated by the Company for other corporate purposes. Please refer to the Company's previous news releases dated August 10, 2023, October 27, 2023, November 6, 2023, January 5, 2024 and March 15, 2024 for additional details regarding the proposed Acquisition.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its Acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

