Bedford Metals Completes Satellite Survey at Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, July 01, 2024 - Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce the successful completion and assessment of its VNIR (Visible Near Field Infrared) and SWIR (Shortwave Infrared) satellite investigation at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, just south of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.



The statistical analysis, conducted by Dr. Neil Pendock, PhD in Applied Mathematics, identified several key indicators for uranium mineralization. The investigation revealed anomalous helium emissions and methane, the latter of which is interpreted as altered clays, particularly illite.

At Ubiquity Lake, the principal target zone (TZ1) is a 3.6km northwest-trending fault, striking at an angle roughly 90 degrees to the Cable Shear fault. The satellite survey identified a large but well-defined methane gas anomaly that correlated strongly with the footprint of TZ1. Methane gas is a marker for illite, which forms through hydrothermal alteration - the primary mechanism responsible for uranium deposition in the Athabasca Basin region.

Additionally, the survey revealed multiple highly anomalous helium blooms over TZ1 and other prospective areas, with the greatest intensities near radioactive boulder fields. These boulder fields have been identified and confirmed through multiple prospecting surveys. Like radon gas, helium is a first-order decay product of uranium, and its presence strongly correlates with uranium deposits.

Peter Born, President of Bedford, commented, "I am greatly encouraged by the results of our satellite survey at Ubiquity Lake. The identification of these key uranium markers provides us with further confidence in our ability to make a discovery at Ubiquity Lake. These findings will guide our future exploration efforts and help us focus on the most promising targets."

Bedford remains committed to conducting all exploration activities to the highest environmental standards. The Company is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint and ensuring that all operations are sustainable and responsible. Additionally, Bedford values its relationships with local communities and indigenous groups and is committed to working collaboratively to ensure that its activities benefit these stakeholders.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and the president of the Company and is responsible for and has approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Bedford Metals Corp.

Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production.

The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium's Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco's Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco's past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

The Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corp., the largest uranium producer in the world. The claim is approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine and the McArthur River Mine. Access to the property is done through a network of roads and trails.

