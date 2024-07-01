Intrepid Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Intrepid Potash Inc. ("Intrepid" or "our") (NYSE:IPI) today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report.

The 2024 Sustainability Report provides an overview of our sustainability efforts; Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives; and includes our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions data for 2021 through 2023. Please visit the ESG section of our website to access the report.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts or RSS feeds for new postings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701650760/en/

Contact

Evan Mapes, CFA, Investor Relations Manager

Phone: 303-996-3042

Email: evan.mapes@intrepidpotash.com