Redomiciliation To United Arab Emirates Completed - Falcon Energy Materials Announces Name Change, Strategic Partnership and Financing Discussions Progressing

Abu Dhabi, July 2, 2024 - Falcon Energy Materials plc (TSXV: SRG), formerly SRG Mining Inc. ("Falcon" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its redomiciliation to the jurisdiction of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (the "ADGM") in the United Arab Emirates (the "UAE Redomiciliation"). The UAE Redomiciliation will provide the Company with expanded strategic options as it advances its partnership discussions. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") has double taxation and bilateral investment treaties with the Republic of Guinea, where Falcon's primary asset, the Lola Graphite Project, is located.

The proposal to continue the Company out of the federal jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act and into the jurisdiction of the ADGM along with the adoption of new articles of continuance, as detailed in the Company's information circular and proxy statement dated April 15, 2024, was approved by approximately 93% of the Company's shareholders who voted in person or by proxy at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2024. The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approved the UAE Redomiciliation.

Matthieu Bos, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, commented, "With the redomiciliation to Abu Dhabi, we have created a unique platform with a domiciliation in the UAE and a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Falcon Energy Materials aims to become a UAE champion, delivering key energy materials at a competitive cost to transition to a carbon-neutral world economy".

"The falcon is a significant symbol in UAE culture, admired for its strength, courage, and vision. The region's economic growth and macroeconomic stability, despite global market challenges, make Abu Dhabi a unique place to grow Falcon Energy Materials. We would like to thank the ADGM, the TSX Venture Exchange and our advisors who have facilitated this redomiciliation," added Mr. Bos.

In parallel with the UAE Redomiciliation, the Company is pleased to announce its name change from SRG Mining Inc. to Falcon Energy Materials plc (the "Name Change").

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the Name Change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure and no further action is required by existing shareholders. The TSXV has conditionally approved the Name Change.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the stock symbol "SRG" and the Company will continue to be subject to the rules and policies of the TSXV. Trading of the Company's shares as a public company limited by shares under the laws of the ADGM and under its new name and new stock symbol will commence at market open on the date specified in the TSXV bulletin that will be issued in connection with the UAE Redomiciliation and Name Change.

Strategic Partnership and Financing Discussions Progressing

The Company is also pleased to announce progress in strategic partnership and financing discussions. Several strategic partners have expressed interest in becoming Tier One suppliers to the Western battery end markets. The Company is currently evaluating various strategic options.

Concurrently, discussions with multiple high-quality parties interested in providing financing to advance Falcon towards first production are progressing. The Company is seeking both debt and equity financing to fund the construction of the first phase of the Lola Graphite Project, and the anode material plant to produce coated spherical purified graphite.

Falcon will provide further updates only if a specific transaction or process is concluded, or if further disclosure is required under applicable laws or deemed appropriate. There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue any transaction or that a transaction, if pursued, will be completed.

About Falcon

Falcon is focused on developing the Lola Graphite Project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite Project has Proven and Probable Reserves of 42Mt at a grade of 4.2% Cg. Falcon aims to develop a fully integrated source of battery anode material to supply the European lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With attractive operating costs, proximity to European end-markets and strong ESG credentials, the Company is poised to become a reliable supplier while promoting sustainability and supply chain transparency. Falcon is committed to generating sustainable, long-term benefits that are shared with the host countries and communities where it operates.

For additional information, please visit Falcon's website at www.falconem.net.

Contact:

Matthieu Bos Matt Johnston

President & CEO Corporate Development Advisor

Email: m.bos@falconem.net Email: m.johnston@falconem.net

New Corporate Offices:

Falcon Energy Materials plc

Level 7, Al Maryah Tower

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

