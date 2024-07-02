QC Copper Provides Corporate and Technical Update

Highlights:

A Scoping Study is underway as a part of engineering studies that will inform the Opemiska Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Preparation of a drilling program within the MRE pit focused on areas with lower information density

Current historical data compilation at Cooke & Robitaille to understand mineralization and identify high-potential drill targets

QC Copper continues to receive and evaluate potential strategic interests

Toronto, July 2, 2024 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce corporate updates and updates about its flagship Opemiska Copper Project ("Opemiska").

General Corporate Update

Since the release of the MRE in January 2024 and subsequent appointment of Guy Le Bel as President of the Company in February 2024, QC Copper has focused on increasing its presence within the Chapais community, and interactions with Chapais leadership. QC Copper is intent on fostering positive community relationships and be good, socially responsible operators.

Preliminary Economic Assessment

In preparation for a preliminary economic assessment (the "PEA"), QC Copper has commenced initial engineering studies at Springer and Perry, the current extent of Opemiska's 2.204 billion pound copper equivalent resource. Engineering studies include evaluating mine plan scenarios and optimizing pit shells, production, and processing rates to maximize Opemiska's economics and mitigate impacts on the town of Chapais.

As part of the studies, QC Copper has prepared a diamond drill program within the MRE pit area to define additional resources and confirm a new structural interpretation in the Saddle Zone.

Cooke & Robitaille

The Company is near the completion of compiling historical drilling and geological data on Cooke & Robitaille, the third and fourth mine that comprises the Opemiska, to further understand the mineralization and geological controls and design a drill program with high-potential targets. Cooke & Robitaille are past-producing mines and represent the potential to increase Opemiska's current resource, with the Company intersecting 0.72% Copper Equivalent over 22.5 metres in its Winter 2024 drill program.

Location of Cooke & Robitaille

Strategic Partnerships and Growth Opportunities

With the release of the MRE in January 2024, QC Copper has received significant interest from corporates and potential strategic partners. As such, QC Copper will be hosting site visits for interested strategic parties this Summer/Fall 2024. Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate growth opportunities on an asset level as well as a corporate level to establish itself as Canada's preeminent copper exploration company.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For the latest videos from QC Copper, Ore Group and all things mining, subscribe to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

And please follow us on Twitter @qccoppergold

To speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.644.1571

Email: sstewart@qccopper.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214692