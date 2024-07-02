Menü Artikel
Aya Gold & Silver Announces At-Depth High-Grade Drill Results at Zgounder

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, July 02, 2024 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-065 intercepted 2,870 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 6.5 meters ("m"), including 7,229 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-057 intercepted 1,252 g/t Ag over 4.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-070 intercepted 896 g/t Ag over 6.0m, including 3,820 g/t Ag over 1.0m

  • In the Western Zone from the 2,000m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-027 intercepted 7,631 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-056 intercepted 625 g/t Ag over 14.0m, including 2,677 g/t Ag over 2.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-060 intercepted 2,005 g/t Ag over 3.0m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-064 intercepted 403 g/t Ag over 12.5m
    • hole DZG-SF-24-067 intercepted 935 g/t Ag over 8.5m, including 4,440 g/t Ag over 1.5m

  • In the Eastern Zone from the 1,950m level:

    • hole DZG-SF-24-082 intercepted 656 g/t Ag over 12.0m, including 928 g/t Ag over 6.0m

  • Exploration holes near the granite contact:

    • ZG-SF-24-123 intercepted 5,696 g/t Ag over 2.5m
    • ZG-SF-24-110 intercepted 523 g/t Ag over 13.0m including 4,638 g/t Ag over 1.0m
    • ZG-SF-24-142 intercepted 522 g/t Ag over 14.5m including 1,356 g/t Ag over 4.5m

  • 15,200m of the 2024 underground exploration program drilled year to date

"Today's high-grade drill results including hole DZG-SF-24-065 continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "These silver-rich intercepts near the granite contact indicate strong resource potential at depth. We currently have four underground rigs turning and will deliver additional results in the coming months."

Included in this release are results for 204 holes, which include 105 underground DDH, 70 T28 and 29 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID
 From
 To
 Ag
(g/t)
 Length (m)*
 Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-110 73.5 86.5 523 13.0 6,804
Including 84.5 85.5 4,638 1.0 4,638
ZG-SF-24-123 274.0 276.5 5,696 2.5 14,240
ZG-SF-24-133 59.0 63.5 796 4.5 3,582
Including 59.5 61.0 2,149 1.5 3,224
ZG-SF-24-135 106.5 109.0 1,898 2.5 4,746
ZG-SF-24-142 75.0 89.5 522 14.5 7,568
Including 79.0 83.5 1,356 4.5 6,102
DZG-SF-24-027 69.5 71.0 7,631 1.5 11,446
DZG-SF-24-032 22.5 33.5 319 11.0 3,508
DZG-SF-24-035 15.5 25.5 391 10.0 3,908
DZG-SF-24-035 37.5 49.5 263 12.0 3,155
DZG-SF-24-042 34.5 38.5 767 4.0 3,068
DZG-SF-24-056 15.5 29.5 625 14.0 8,756
Including 26.0 28.0 2,677 2.0 5,354
DZG-SF-24-057 65.0 69.0 1,252 4.0 5,008
DZG-SF-24-059 0.0 17.0 196 17.0 3,330
DZG-SF-24-060 26.0 29.0 2,005 3.0 6,016
DZG-SF-24-064 20.0 26.5 570 6.5 3,704
Including 20.0 24.5 745 4.5 3,352
DZG-SF-24-064 30.5 43.0 403 12.5 5,032
DZG-SF-24-065 79.0 85.5 2,870 6.5 18,652
Including 80.0 82.0 7,229 2.0 14,458
DZG-SF-24-067 16.5 25.0 935 8.5 7,950
Including 23.5 25.0 4,440 1.5 6,660
DZG-SF-24-070 128.5 134.5 896 6.0 5,376
Including 131.0 132.0 3,820 1.0 3,820
DZG-SF-24-073 56.0 63.5 538 7.5 4,032
Including 60.0 62.0 1,690 2.0 3,380
DZG-SF-24-082 4.5 16.5 656 12.0 7,872
Including 9.0 15.0 928 6.0 5,568
Underground T28
TD28-24-2000-179 0.0 4.8 745 4.8 3,575
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-010 32.4 45.6 308 13.2 4,061
YAKD-24-1950-026 27.6 46.8 369 19.2 7,078
Including 27.6 31.2 1,247 3.6 4,490
YAKD-24-2100-028 13.2 37.2 219 24.0 5,246
YAKD-24-2100-047 16.8 43.2 235 26.4 6,202

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are unknown at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag


Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder



Quality Assurance
For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, B.Sc. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA
President & CEO
Benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com		 Alex Ball
VP, Corporate Development & IR
alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "continue", "confirm", "potential" ",and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to advancement of the commissioning work according to Aya's plan. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, obtaining regulatory permits for on-site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag (g/t) Length (m)* Ag x width
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-24-110 73.5 86.5 523 13.0 6,804
Including 84.5 85.5 4,638 1.0 4,638
ZG-SF-24-123 235.0 236.5 88 1.5 132
ZG-SF-24-123 274.0 276.5 5,696 2.5 14,240
ZG-SF-24-131 195.0 196.5 1,032 1.5 1,548
ZG-SF-24-131 214.0 215.0 140 1.0 140
ZG-SF-24-131 239.0 240.0 172 1.0 172
ZG-SF-24-133 59.0 63.5 796 4.5 3,582
Including 59.5 61.0 2,149 1.5 3,224
ZG-SF-24-135 100.5 102.0 208 1.5 312
ZG-SF-24-135 106.5 109.0 1,898 2.5 4,746
ZG-SF-24-137 48.0 54.2 311 6.2 1,930
ZG-SF-24-139 178.5 180.0 404 1.5 606
ZG-SF-24-139 184.5 187.5 98 3.0 294
ZG-SF-24-139 205.5 208.5 788 3.0 2,364
ZG-SF-24-141 27.0 28.5 76 1.5 114
ZG-SF-24-142 75.0 89.5 522 14.5 7,568
Including 79.0 83.5 1,356 4.5 6,102
ZG-SF-24-143 191.5 193.0 560 1.5 840
ZG-SF-24-146 71.0 72.5 192 1.5 288
ZG-SF-24-146 83.0 84.5 120 1.5 180
ZG-SF-24-146 92.5 93.0 256 0.5 128
ZG-SF-24-148 239.0 240.0 88 1.0 88
ZG-SF-24-148 281.5 286.0 123 4.5 552
ZG-SF-24-149 122.5 125.0 704 2.5 1,760
ZG-SF-24-149 129.5 131.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-027 69.5 71.0 7,631 1.5 11,446
DZG-SF-24-029 33.0 37.5 291 4.5 1,308
DZG-SF-24-029 69.0 70.0 280 1.0 280
DZG-SF-24-030 7.5 9.5 122 2.0 244
DZG-SF-24-030 38.0 44.0 491 6.0 2,946
DZG-SF-24-031 48.0 49.0 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-031 82.0 83.0 212 1.0 212
DZG-SF-24-031 88.5 90.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-032 0.0 1.5 82 1.5 123
DZG-SF-24-032 7.5 12.0 200 4.5 902
DZG-SF-24-032 22.5 33.5 319 11.0 3,508
Including 30.5 32.0 897 1.5 1,346
DZG-SF-24-032 40.0 44.0 239 4.0 956
DZG-SF-24-033 0.0 3.0 277 3.0 832
DZG-SF-24-033 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-033 19.0 22.0 128 3.0 384
DZG-SF-24-034 14.5 15.5 132 1.0 132
DZG-SF-24-034 83.0 84.0 120 1.0 120
DZG-SF-24-035 0.0 1.0 380 1.0 380
DZG-SF-24-035 15.5 25.5 391 10.0 3,908
Including 18.5 22.5 737 4.0 2,948
DZG-SF-24-035 27.0 28.5 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-035 31.5 33.0 196 1.5 294
DZG-SF-24-035 37.5 49.5 263 12.0 3,155
Including 46.0 47.0 2,044 1.0 2,044
DZG-SF-24-035 72.0 73.5 236 1.5 354
DZG-SF-24-035 78.0 79.0 244 1.0 244
DZG-SF-24-037 0.0 2.5 218 2.5 546
DZG-SF-24-037 17.5 19.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-037 20.0 24.5 355 4.5 1,598
Including 22.0 23.5 823 1.5 1,234
DZG-SF-24-037 44.0 49.0 560 5.0 2,800
Including 45.5 47.5 1,178 2.0 2,356
DZG-SF-24-037 55.0 56.5 132 1.5 198
DZG-SF-24-038 13.5 15.0 108 1.5 162
DZG-SF-24-038 40.0 41.0 108 1.0 108
DZG-SF-24-039 0.0 1.0 908 1.0 908
DZG-SF-24-039 7.0 8.5 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-039 14.5 16.0 84 1.5 126
DZG-SF-24-039 20.0 21.0 144 1.0 144
DZG-SF-24-039 39.0 40.5 644 1.5 966
DZG-SF-24-039 64.5 67.5 90 3.0 270
DZG-SF-24-040 45.0 46.5 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-040 68.5 70.5 218 2.0 436
DZG-SF-24-041 1.5 9.0 114 7.5 858
DZG-SF-24-041 13.5 15.0 176 1.5 264
DZG-SF-24-042 1.5 3.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-042 4.0 9.5 145 5.5 798
DZG-SF-24-042 21.5 22.5 104 1.0 104
DZG-SF-24-042 34.5 38.5 767 4.0 3,068
DZG-SF-24-042 44.5 47.0 170 2.5 424
DZG-SF-24-042 48.5 50.0 100 1.5 150
DZG-SF-24-044 1.5 2.5 100 1.0 100
DZG-SF-24-044 6.5 7.5 220 1.0 220
DZG-SF-24-044 10.0 11.0 128 1.0 128
DZG-SF-24-044 32.0 38.5 393 6.5 2,552
Including 33.5 36.5 681 3.0 2,042
DZG-SF-24-044 58.0 64.0 142 6.0 852
DZG-SF-24-045 21.0 22.5 196 1.5 294
DZG-SF-24-045 41.0 42.0 184 1.0 184
DZG-SF-24-046 1.5 3.0 124 1.5 186
DZG-SF-24-046 35.5 40.0 100 4.5 450
DZG-SF-24-047 5.5 8.0 105 2.5 262
DZG-SF-24-047 37.5 38.5 80 1.0 80
DZG-SF-24-048 39.0 49.0 115 10.0 1,152
DZG-SF-24-049 13.0 14.0 829 1.0 829
DZG-SF-24-049 21.5 25.0 114 3.5 400
DZG-SF-24-051 6.0 7.5 332 1.5 498
DZG-SF-24-051 55.0 58.0 410 3.0 1,230
DZG-SF-24-052 16.5 19.5 494 3.0 1,482
DZG-SF-24-052 64.0 65.0 144 1.0 144
DZG-SF-24-053 6.5 7.0 668 0.5 334
DZG-SF-24-054 7.5 9.0 716 1.5 1,074
DZG-SF-24-054 43.5 48.0 91 4.5 408
DZG-SF-24-054 76.5 78.5 114 2.0 228
DZG-SF-24-055 34.0 35.5 108 1.5 162
DZG-SF-24-055 40.5 42.0 128 1.5 192
DZG-SF-24-055 44.5 45.0 180 0.5 90
DZG-SF-24-056 0.0 12.5 187 12.5 2,332
DZG-SF-24-056 15.5 29.5 625 14.0 8,756
Including 26.0 28.0 2,677 2.0 5,354
DZG-SF-24-056 32.5 33.5 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-056 38.0 39.5 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-056 55.0 56.0 1,156 1.0 1,156
DZG-SF-24-056 61.5 72.0 245 10.5 2,570
DZG-SF-24-057 21.0 22.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-057 55.5 61.0 291 5.5 1,600
DZG-SF-24-057 65.0 69.0 1,252 4.0 5,008
DZG-SF-24-057 82.5 86.0 111 3.5 388
DZG-SF-24-057 92.5 102.0 232 9.5 2,203
DZG-SF-24-057 103.5 105.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-058 8.0 11.5 437 3.5 1,530
DZG-SF-24-058 29.5 30.5 160 1.0 160
DZG-SF-24-058 40.5 42.0 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-058 54.0 55.5 136 1.5 204
DZG-SF-24-058 79.0 80.0 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-059 0.0 17.0 196 17.0 3,330
DZG-SF-24-059 57.5 59.0 884 1.5 1,326
DZG-SF-24-059 60.5 61.5 96 1.0 96
DZG-SF-24-060 11.5 12.5 262 1.0 262
DZG-SF-24-060 26.0 29.0 2,005 3.0 6,016
DZG-SF-24-060 37.5 39.0 420 1.5 630
DZG-SF-24-062 0.0 2.0 986 2.0 1,972
DZG-SF-24-062 4.5 5.5 176 1.0 176
DZG-SF-24-062 17.0 18.0 78 1.0 78
DZG-SF-24-062 31.5 33.0 124 1.5 186
DZG-SF-24-062 56.5 57.5 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-062 61.0 62.5 140 1.5 210
DZG-SF-24-063 0.0 16.5 112 16.5 1,848
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 12.0 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 13.5 260 3.0 780
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 14.5 231 4.0 924
DZG-SF-24-064 10.5 15.5 260 5.0 1,298
DZG-SF-24-064 20.0 26.5 570 6.5 3,704
Including 20.0 24.5 745 4.5 3,352
DZG-SF-24-064 30.5 43.0 403 12.5 5,032
Including 31.0 33.0 856 2.0 1,712
DZG-SF-24-064 61.5 63.0 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-064 64.5 66.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-064 79.5 81.0 140 1.5 210
DZG-SF-24-064 90.0 91.5 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-065 16.5 18.0 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-065 79.0 85.5 2,870 6.5 18,652
Including 80.0 82.0 7,229 2.0 14,458
DZG-SF-24-066 0.0 18.0 139 18.0 2,508
DZG-SF-24-066 36.0 37.5 152 1.5 228
DZG-SF-24-066 70.0 71.3 80 1.3 104
DZG-SF-24-067 12.0 13.5 248 1.5 372
DZG-SF-24-067 16.5 25.0 935 8.5 7,950
Including 23.5 25.0 4,440 1.5 6,660
DZG-SF-24-067 36.5 38.0 132 1.5 198
DZG-SF-24-067 39.5 41.0 100 1.5 150
DZG-SF-24-068 3.0 6.0 235 3.0 706
DZG-SF-24-068 18.0 19.5 416 1.5 624
DZG-SF-24-068 48.0 49.5 372 1.5 558
DZG-SF-24-069 37.5 41.0 466 3.5 1,630
DZG-SF-24-069 61.5 63.0 134 1.5 201
DZG-SF-24-069 69.0 70.5 328 1.5 492
DZG-SF-24-069 79.0 80.0 208 1.0 208
DZG-SF-24-070 24.0 25.5 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-070 34.5 35.5 168 1.0 168
DZG-SF-24-070 36.5 37.5 104 1.0 104
DZG-SF-24-070 105.5 107.5 1,277 2.0 2,554
DZG-SF-24-070 114.5 123.5 180 9.0 1,624
DZG-SF-24-070 128.5 134.5 896 6.0 5,376
Including 131.0 132.0 3,820 1.0 3,820
DZG-SF-24-071 1.5 3.0 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-071 6.0 19.0 225 13.0 2,920
DZG-SF-24-071 23.5 25.5 78 2.0 156
DZG-SF-24-071 43.0 46.0 148 3.0 444
DZG-SF-24-072 24.0 25.5 116 1.5 174
DZG-SF-24-072 48.0 49.5 76 1.5 114
DZG-SF-24-073 56.0 63.5 538 7.5 4,032
Including 60.0 62.0 1,690 2.0 3,380
DZG-SF-24-074 0.0 3.0 112 3.0 336
DZG-SF-24-074 30.5 32.0 168 1.5 252
DZG-SF-24-074 47.0 48.5 388 1.5 582
DZG-SF-24-075 21.0 24.0 344 3.0 1,032
DZG-SF-24-075 96.0 96.5 80 0.5 40
DZG-SF-24-076 30.0 34.5 111 4.5 498
DZG-SF-24-076 39.0 40.5 80 1.5 120
DZG-SF-24-076 42.0 45.0 106 3.0 318
DZG-SF-24-077 21.0 22.5 88 1.5 132
DZG-SF-24-077 58.5 61.0 588 2.5 1,471
DZG-SF-24-077 63.0 64.0 76 1.0 76
DZG-SF-24-077 87.5 90.0 307 2.5 768
DZG-SF-24-078 24.0 26.0 153 2.0 306
DZG-SF-24-078 35.0 36.0 380 1.0 380
DZG-SF-24-078 40.5 42.0 96 1.5 144
DZG-SF-24-078 45.0 46.0 384 1.0 384
DZG-SF-24-078 52.5 53.5 92 1.0 92
DZG-SF-24-078 58.0 59.5 92 1.5 138
DZG-SF-24-079 18.0 26.0 153 8.0 1,226
DZG-SF-24-079 46.5 51.5 545 5.0 2,726
DZG-SF-24-079 54.0 55.0 80 1.0 80
DZG-SF-24-081 55.0 56.5 148 1.5 222
DZG-SF-24-081 68.5 70.0 104 1.5 156
DZG-SF-24-081 79.0 82.0 132 3.0 396
DZG-SF-24-082 4.5 16.5 656 12.0 7,872
Including 9.0 15.0 928 6.0 5,568
DZG-SF-24-082 33.0 34.0 88 1.0 88
DZG-SF-24-085 3.0 6.0 216 3.0 648
Underground T28
TD28-24-2000-172 8.4 9.6 95 1.2 114
TD28-24-2000-179 0.0 4.8 745 4.8 3,575
TD28-24-2000-188 3.6 6.0 802 2.4 1,924
TD28-24-2030-194 0.0 3.6 125 3.6 450
TD28-24-2030-194 10.8 15.6 123 4.8 592
TD28-24-2030-195 16.8 18.0 76 1.2 91
TD28-24-2125-146 8.4 13.2 365 4.8 1,752
TD28-24-2125-146 19.2 20.4 92 1.2 110
TD28-24-2125-147 9.6 15.6 388 6.0 2,329
TD28-24-2125-150 9.6 12.0 411 2.4 986
TD28-24-2125-151 2.4 4.8 219 2.4 524
TD28-24-2125-157 10.8 16.8 156 6.0 934
TD28-24-2125-158 21.6 25.2 169 3.6 607
TD28-24-2125-169 15.6 18.0 131 2.4 314
Underground YAK
YAKD-24-1950-009 14.4 18.0 255 3.6 917
YAKD-24-1950-009 27.6 28.8 164 1.2 197
YAKD-24-1950-009 42.0 44.4 133 2.4 319
YAKD-24-1950-010 3.6 6.0 565 2.4 1,356
YAKD-24-1950-010 32.4 45.6 308 13.2 4,061
Including 40.8 43.2 904 2.4 2,170
YAKD-24-1950-011 38.4 40.8 102 2.4 244
YAKD-24-1950-025 9.6 12.0 201 2.4 481
YAKD-24-1950-025 25.2 28.8 201 3.6 725
YAKD-24-1950-025 32.4 40.8 143 8.4 1,201
YAKD-24-1950-026 27.6 46.8 369 19.2 7,078
Including 27.6 31.2 1,247 3.6 4,490
YAKD-24-1950-027 28.8 33.6 272 4.8 1,306
YAKD-24-1950-027 44.4 45.6 132 1.2 158
YAKD-24-2100-028 13.2 37.2 219 24.0 5,246
YAKD-24-2100-029 28.8 31.2 262 2.4 629
YAKD-24-2100-030 13.2 14.4 216 1.2 259
YAKD-24-2100-031 38.4 39.6 364 1.2 437
YAKD-24-2100-033 24.0 25.2 97 1.2 116
YAKD-24-2100-034 13.2 14.4 112 1.2 134
YAKD-24-2100-034 25.2 26.4 100 1.2 120
YAKD-24-2100-034 28.8 33.6 160 4.8 766
YAKD-24-2100-034 36.0 37.2 162 1.2 194
YAKD-24-2100-036 39.6 40.8 504 1.2 605
YAKD-24-2100-036 45.6 48.0 268 2.4 643
YAKD-24-2100-038 13.2 14.4 294 1.2 353
YAKD-24-2100-040 20.4 25.2 422 4.8 2,026
YAKD-24-2100-041 31.2 32.4 116 1.2 139
YAKD-24-2100-041 36.0 37.2 108 1.2 130
YAKD-24-2100-041 38.4 39.6 112 1.2 134
YAKD-24-2100-042 27.6 28.8 140 1.2 168
YAKD-24-2100-042 31.2 32.4 132 1.2 158
YAKD-24-2100-042 46.8 48.0 144 1.2 173
YAKD-24-2100-043 40.8 42.0 128 1.2 154
YAKD-24-2100-044 12.0 13.2 232 1.2 278
YAKD-24-2100-044 36.0 37.2 384 1.2 461
YAKD-24-2100-045 24.0 33.6 250 9.6 2,400
Including 26.4 28.8 620 2.4 1,488
YAKD-24-2100-047 13.2 14.4 144 1.2 173
YAKD-24-2100-047 16.8 43.2 235 26.4 6,202
Including 20.4 24.0 673 3.6 2,424

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time.
2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.



