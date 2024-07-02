Aztec Minerals Corp. Continues to Sample Broad, High-Grade Gold & Silver Mineralization at the Tombstone Projec

60.0 m continuous chip channel sampling averaging 3.47 gpt AuEq includes: 36.0 m of 2.86 gpt Au 172.41 gpt Ag (5.02 gpt AuEq)

Extends Wide High-Grade Gold and Silver Oxide Mineralization from previous drilling to the surface

Robust geological and assay data results support discovery potential down dip and along strike of the mineralized zone

Vancouver, July 2, 2024 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT: TSX-V, OTCQB: AZZTF) ("Aztec" or the "Company") announces that the second batch of assay results the 2024 surface exploration program has significantly extended the broad gold-silver mineralization footprint from the original dimensions of 2020-2023 drilling in and around the Contention Pit at the Tombstone project. The Tombstone project covers most of the historic Tombstone silver mining district in southeastern Arizona.

Highlights:

The latest Contention Pit channel sampling results further extend the presence of near-surface, broad, high-grade gold and silver mineralization confirming Aztec's drilling from 2020 to 2023.

Select channel line interval highlights include:

Line H: 60.0 m at 1.97 gpt Au and 120.36 gpt Ag (3.47 gpt AuEq) including 36.0 m 2.86 gpt Au and 172.41 gpt Ag at (5.02 gpt AuEq) Line G2: 45.6 meters at 0.40 gpt Au and 39.88 gpt Ag (0.89 gpt AuEq) including 12.0 meters of 0.67 gpt Au and 77.47 gpt Ag (1.64 gpt AuEq) and 2.0 meters of 2.17 gpt Au and 97.90 gpt Ag (3.40 gpt AuEq) Line N: 49.5 m at 0.17 gpt Au and 14.14 gpt Ag (0.34 gpt AuEq)

The channel sampling results provide key information to support expansion drilling on the western portion of the Contention Pit targeting new mineralized gold and silver zones.

This high-priority target area was historically reported as a target for open pit mining expansion by previous operators. (see Figure 1).

The recently acquired knowledge of the mesothermal mineralization geological setting indicates a high potential for further discovery of wide oxide Gold Silver along strike and down dip of prospective hosting rocks outcropping in the Contention Pit areas (see Figure 2)

Additional reconnaissance sample assay results are pending.

Figure 1: Tombstone 2024 Channel Sampling from the sample Lot 2 with drill cross section K (light green, Fig.2 below) and reported channel sampling lines and areas



Click Image To View Full Size

Many of the high-grade gold-silver sample results from Lot 2 are located immediately adjacent to the Westside target area and indicate the strong potential to expand into multiple zones of broad Au-Ag oxide mineralization to the west. This second lot of sample results confirm and expand the first lot's sample results (please see news release dated June 24, 2024).

The results of the Channel Sampling Program, Lot 2, illustrated in Table 1, supports the presence of broad, mesothermal, gold and silver oxidized mineralization and suggests the potential for further expansion of the mineralization footprint in the host formations down dip and along strike, also demonstrating the potential extensions towards the west of the historical Contention Pit

Table 1: Tombstone Contention Pit Channel Sampling Lot 2 Results*

Area Name Line Line Length (m) Avg Au gpt Avg Ag gpt Avg AuEq gpt North End Main Pit E Wall F21 59.7 0.76 37.1 1.22 Including 2.0 2.07 163.7 4.12 Center Main Pit, E Wall G2 45.6 0.4 39.88 0.89 Including 12.0 0.67 77.47 1.64 2.0 2.17 97.90 3.40 Center Main Pit, W Wall H1 60.0 1.97 120.36 3.47 Including 36.0 2.86 172.41 5.02 South Pit SW End L1 31.6 0.6 21.68 0.87 Including 4.0 1.36 48.85 2.66 Center Main Pit, W Wall N1 49.5 0.17 14.14 0.34 Including 2.0 0.31 68.4 1.12 2.0 0.85 51 1.49 Area South Pit E Wall A 64.9 x 14.9 m 0.23 48.13 0.84 Including 2.0m 0.11 499 6.35 2.0m 3.08 147.80 4.93 East of South Pit K 69.9 x 45.5m 0.16 6.39 0.24 SW of South Pit M 88.6.x 66.4m 0.12 10.67 0.25 Including 2.0m 0.81 103.3 2.11 1 Not a continuously sampled line

*Note the Table 1 results are weighted averages, not capped and may not be representative, only indicative. AuEq Calculated using an 80:1 gold-silver ratio

Figure 2: Drilling Section K with AuEq intercepts and Channel Sampling from Lines G2 and H



Click Image To View Full Size

2024 Exploration Program:

The primary objectives of the 2024 surface exploration program are to continue to expand and define the shallow, open pit-table, oxidized gold/silver potential mineralization, and to also develop targeting for the CRD mineralization historically demonstrated to be present at depth.

Aztec collected and analyzed (482) rock chip channel and reconnaissance samples for multi-elements including 422 mine-cut chip channel samples of 2 meters length each from the Contention pit with accessible, visible coloration and/or alteration and 60 outcrop and waste rock storage site reconnaissance composite and select samples over the rest of the project, including the Westside area, to expand and enhance geochemical and geological knowledge throughout the Tombstone project exploration targeting. The results of Lot 2 totaled 142 samples excluding the QAQC samples.

Aztec's recent geological mapping at detailed scale (1:200) within the Contention pit and at reconnaissance scale (1:2,000) over the surrounding property has identified attractive mesothermal broad oxidized new mineralized zones. In the Contention pit mapping, recent detailed lithological, structural and alteration mapping is proving crucial for definition of the extensions towards the Westside area.

Project data evaluation also continues to advance including the 3D modeling of the historic mine workings, drilling and geologic data. Modeling the geochemistry including trends of Au-Ag mineralization will then resume using the understandings gained on the multi-element relationships with Au-Ag, reviewing the subsequent results to the geophysical data and the SWIR-Terraspec data, and other investigations.

Tombstone Project Overview

Aztec holds a 75% interest in the Tombstone Property Joint Venture, which includes most of the original patented mining claims in the main district as well as some recently acquired properties.

The main target of the 2023 core drill program was to continue testing the shallow, bulk tonnage, heap leachable, mesothermal gold-silver oxide mineralization adjacent and below the previously mined Contention pit by infill and step-out drilling. Core drilling was needed in order to penetrate the multiple historic workings and to acquire critical geological data. Future drilling is expected to focus on strike and dip extensions of the shallow oxide mineralization, and move deeper to test for larger, deeper "Taylor-type" lead-zinc-silver CRD targets along and adjacent to the Contention structure.

The Tombstone project is located 100 kilometers (km) southeast of Tucson, Arizona and covers much of the historic Tombstone silver district. Tombstone is renowned for its high grade, oxidized, silver-gold mesothermal stringer lode veins, hydrothermal breccias and manto CRD orebodies that were mined in the late 1800's and early 1900's. The historic silver production in the Tombstone district from 1878 to 1939 was estimated at 32 million ounces and 250,000 ounces of gold.

The district geology consists of a mix of shallow-level, oxidized Au-Ag and base metal deposits related to CRD and skarns hosted in folded and thrusted sediments, intrusive dikes and lode veins, and as well the under explored, sulfide versions located below the water table.

Host rocks to the mineralization are primarily the clastic sediments of the lowest portion of the Cretaceous Bisbee Formation. Between 50 and 300 meters (m) in depth, the Bisbee is underlain by approximately two kms thick of the same Paleozoic carbonate formations that host the 110 MT Hermosa-Taylor zinc-lead-silver deposit of South32 located 60 km southwest of Tombstone.

Although the historic silver mines at Tombstone were generally small, Aztec believes they could be related to much larger mesothermal and CRD orebodies below the old mines. Since 2017, Aztec has completed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveying to identify the most prospective areas for Au-Ag mineralization around and below the Contention open pit, and CRD zinc-lead-copper-silver-gold mineralization below the entire district. Aztec management views the district as highly prospective for the discovery of mesothermal and CRD orebodies.

Note: Gold equivalents are calculated using a 80:1 silver:gold ratio in 2020, 2023 and 2024, and a 70:1 silver:gold ratio in 2021. Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths. The Contention Au-Ag mineralization zones are generally west dipping at around 60-80 degrees, associated with the quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes. However, these dikes also extend as sills in shallow angles out from the Contention fault along fold noses in the Bisbee clastic sediments so the full range of mineralization dips vary from 20 to 80 degrees. True widths for the apparent mineralization intersection widths of the drill holes approximately range from 50 to 100% of the apparent widths, with the norm for the mineralized true widths being 60 to 90% of the apparent widths. Please see summary news releases dated: July 5, 2023, December 7, 2021, and January 12, 2021.

Summary Tombstone Project Highlights

Well located property on patented (33) and unpatented (42) claims (452.02 hectares/1,116.94 acres), covers much of the historic Tombstone silver mining district, great infrastructure, local town, road access, full services, water, power

Historic silver district produced 32 million ounces of silver and 250,000 ounces of gold from 1878-1939, in high grade, oxidized, silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper vein, breccia and CRD deposits, and small open pit heap leach production in late 1980's

Drilling by Aztec in 2020-23 has demonstrated that the Contention Pit target has significant, shallow. oxidized Au-Ag bulk tonnage mineralization which is open in all directions

Multiple other prospective targets in Cretaceous and Paleozoic rocks related to major NW and NNE trending structures hosting porphyritic intrusions crosscutting a possible caldera ring structure

The following are highlights of recent drilling intersections supporting the conceptual exploration model for mineralized footprint growth.

TR21-22: 2.44 gpt Au and 66.56 gpt Ag (3.39 gpt AuEq)over 65.5m (including 16.80 gpt Au and 374.36 gpt Ag over 7.6m)

TR21-03 - 5.71 gpt Au and 40.54 gpt Ag (6.28 gpt AuEq) over 32.0m

TC 23-01: 3,477 gpt Ag over 1.52m from a zone of 733.9 gpt Ag over 7.6 m within 125 m of 1.63 gpt AuEq

TR21-10: 1.39 gpt Au and 56.40 gpt Ag (2.20 gpt AuEq) over 96.0m

TR21-13: 1.8 gpt Au and 36.9 gpt Ag (2.33 gpt AuEq) over 70.1 m

TR21-17: 1.73 gpt Au and 56.20 gpt Ag (2.53 gpt AuEq) over 64.0m

TR21-08: 2.09 gpt Au and 47.1 gpt Ag (2.76 gpt AuEq) over 39.6m

Hole TC23-02 - 1.69 gpt gold and 29.07 gpt silver (2.03 gpt gold AuEq) over 45.3 m, including 10.1 m grading 6.63 gpt gold and 72.81 gpt silver (7.49 AuEq)

TC23-05 - 2.816 gpt gold and 176.64 gpt silver (5.02 gpt AuEq) over 36.0 m, including 6.45 gpt gold and 408.47 gpt silver (11.554 gpt AuEq) over 15.5 m

The company uses quality assurance-quality control as part of its sampling-assaying-assessments in conjunction with its exploration sampling programs. Samples and their collection are controlled by an industry standard conforming QAQC program including insertions of certified standards, blanks and sample duplicates. The samples are being regularly shipped to and received by the Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico for geochemical analysis.

Core and RC drilling samples are continuously collected over 5-foot (1.52m) sample intervals from all drill holes. The samples were analyzed for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the fire assay method FA430 followed by multi-element MA300, including silver. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by MA370 or FA530. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program.

Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., VP Exploration of Aztec, is the Qualified Person under NI43-101, supervised the Tombstone exploration programs. Mr. Heyl has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on two emerging discoveries in North America. The Cervantes project is an emerging porphyry gold-copper discovery in Sonora, Mexico. The Tombstone project is an emerging gold-silver discovery with high grade CRD silver-lead-zinc potential in southern Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

