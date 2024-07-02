Hot Chili Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

PERTH, July 2, 2024 - Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah Le Moignan as interim Chief Financial Officer effective 1 July 2024. Ms Le Moignan has recently been appointed Financial Controller and succeeds Penelope Beattie who stepped down to pursue other career opportunities.

Ms Le Moignan is an experienced Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA) with over 24 years' experience, including 14 years in global mining businesses. Ms Le Moignan is also currently part-time Financial Controller for Sundance Resource Ltd and has a diversity of experience gained in small to medium size listed and unlisted entities across a range of industries. Ms Le Moignan possesses significant experience in regulatory reporting, implementation of accounting controls and financial frameworks, and the execution of business improvement strategies to facilitate operational performance.

We welcome Ms Le Moignan to the Hot Chili team as we finalise our appointment of a CFO going forward.

Hot Chili would like to thank Ms Beattie for her significant contributions to the Company and wishes her all the best for the future.

