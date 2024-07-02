South Pacific Metals Corp. Announces Change of Transfer Agent

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2024 - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV:SPMC)(FSE:6J00) ("SPMC" or the "Company") announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company of Canada as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective July 2, 2024. Shareholders of SPMC need not take any action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company

United Kingdom Building

350 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Phone: 1-888-290-1175

Email: shareholders@odysseytrust.com

Website: https://odysseytrust.com/

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp (SPMC) is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors. With an expansive 3,000 km² land package and four transformative gold-copper projects contiguous with major producers K92 Mining, PanAust and neighbouring Barrick Gold, new leadership and experienced in-country teams are prioritizing thoughtful and rigorous technical programs focused on boots-on-the-ground exploration to prioritize discovery across its portfolio projects: Anga, Osena, Kili Teke and May River.

Immediately flanking K92's active drilling and gold producing operations to the northeast and southwest, SPMC's Anga and Osena priority projects are located within the high-grade Kainantu Gold District - each having the potential to host similar-style lode gold and porphyry Cu-Au mineralization as is present on K92's tenements. Kili Teke is an advanced exploration project situated only 40 km from the world-class Porgera Gold Mine and hosts an existing Inferred Mineral Resource with multiple opportunities for expansion and further discovery. The May River project rests adjacent to the world-renowned Frieda River copper-gold project, with historical drilling indicating potential for a significant, untapped-gold mineralized system. SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V: SPMC) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

