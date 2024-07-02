Golden Pursuit Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2024 - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:GDP) announces that it will offer (i) up to 3,000,000 non flow-through units (each, a "NFT Unit") at the price of $0.20 per NFT Unit raising up to $600,000 where each NFT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant for the purchase of one common share for the price of $0.25 and having an exercise period of two (2) years and (ii) up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at the price of $0.25 per FT Unit raising up to $625,000 where each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant for the purchase of one common share for the price of $0.25 and having an exercise time of two (2) years.

The non-flow-through funds will be used for both exploration and general working capital. The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The Proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act).

The Company shall pay finders fees comprised of cash, warrants, or a combination of both.

All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, which will expire four months and one day from the date of issue.

The foregoing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

