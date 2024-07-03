VANCOUVER, July 3, 2024 - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (OTCQX: OCANF) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") will release its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday July 30th, 2024. The results will be made available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com.
Senior management will host a conference call / webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday July 31st, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
To register, please copy and paste the link into your browser: https://app.webinar.net/X9WPjZkrnl2
Toll-free North America: +1 888 390-0546 International: +1 416 764-8688
If you are unable to attend the call, a recording will be made available on the Company's website.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceanagold-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-2024-results-and-conference-call-302188629.html
SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation
Contact For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Rebecca Harris, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-678-4095, ir@oceanagold.com; Media Inquiries: Louise Burgess, Director, Communications, Tel: 1 (604) 403-2019, info@oceanagold.com
