Nord Precious Metals Positioned to Benefit from Rising Silver Prices Driven by Solar Industry Demand for 204 Million Troy Ounces

TTL continues to develop technologies for producing silver powder for the solar industry

July 3 - Coquitlam, BC, Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord" or "Nord Precious Metals"), a leading exploration company specializing in silver and cobalt, is poised to capitalize on the recent surge in silver prices, driven significantly by increasing demand from the solar industry. As highlighted in Jenny Chase's recent interview, "Silver Price Spikes as Solar Sucks Up Supply," the price of silver has reached its highest level in over a decade in 2024, fueled by macroeconomic factors and the growing adoption of more efficient, silver-intensive solar technologies.

The solar industry has become a substantial consumer of silver, with approximately 16% of the global demand for silver in 2023 attributed to the production of electrical contacts in solar cells. This demand is expected to rise even further in 2024, with silver usage in solar installations projected to increase by 50%, reaching about 6.3 million metric tons, or 204 million troy ounces. This surge is driven by the shift to more efficient TOPCon technology, which uses significantly more silver than the previously dominant PERC technology. (Source: Silver Price Spikes as Solar Sucks up Supply, by Jenny Chase, BloombergNEF Solar Team.)

Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., President of Nord Precious Metals, commented, "The rising demand for silver in the solar industry presents an exciting opportunity for Nord Precious Metals. Our strategic focus on silver and cobalt exploration positions us well to meet this growing demand and leverage the increasing value of our resources."

Key insights from the article include:

"Use of silver in solar modules installed in 2023 was approximately 4.2 million metric tons, or 136 million troy ounces, with an additional 48 million troy ounces used in production but not yet installed. In 2024, silver used in actual installations is expected to be about 50% higher at 6.3 million tons, or 204 million troy ounces"

"The Silver Institute estimates that solar demand totaled about 193.5 million troy ounces of silver last year, broadly consistent with BloombergNEF's estimated 183 million troy ounces. In 2024, demand will be only 20% higher, according to the institute, but it may be making conservative estimates about solar build this year and the likely inventory built up for the end of 2024."

The transition to TOPCon technology, expected to account for 59% of the market in 2024, significantly increases silver consumption compared to PERC technology.

Despite efforts by solar manufacturers to reduce material usage, the high efficiency and silver intensity of new technologies continue to drive silver demand and costs.

In conjunction with these market dynamics, TTL, a subsidiary of Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc., is working diligently to produce silver powder as a precursor to silver paste for the solar industry. This initiative aims to enhance the company's role in the supply chain for the burgeoning solar sector and further capitalize on the increasing demand for silver.

In light of the "All Stars" zone discovery, Nord Precious Metals is initiating infill drilling on a grid between the "All Stars" zone and the Robinson Zone, another key vein system within the Castle East property. This strategic drilling campaign aims to investigate potential linkages between these vein systems and unlock additional mineralization opportunities.

"The discovery of the 'All Stars' zone at Castle East marks a turning point in our exploration endeavors," added Halliday. "We are excited about the potential to link this new zone with the Robinson Zone and further enhance our resource base to meet the rising demand for silver. By increasing our resource base we can move toward developing a ramp at Castle East which would supply critical silver to TTL for the production of silver powder"

Nord Precious Metals remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise and strategic resources to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and drive value for its stakeholders.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved and prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Nord Precious Metals, a qualified person accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.) recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the Nord Precious Metals (previously Canada Silver Cobalt Works) Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Ontario and Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project - 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock - Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Nord Precious Metal's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Nord Precious Metals is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at

www.nordpreciousmetals.com

