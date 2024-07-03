Koryx Copper Appoints Charles Loots as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, July 03, 2024 - Koryx Copper Inc. ("Koryx" or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) announces the appointment of Mr. Charles Loots as an independent Director effective immediately.



Mr. Loots is a Namibian Permanent Resident and a dual South African and Australian Citizen. He has 24 years of experience in the mining industry and is an Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) specialist within Namibia and throughout Africa. He is currently Project Support Manager for Osino Resources in Namibia. From 2012 to 2023, he was employed in a senior executive position as General Manager - Corporate & Director for B2 Gold in Namibia. Prior to those roles, he was General Manager & Director of Auryx Gold Namibia, Manager Corporate Affairs for Anvil Mining and Community Manager for AngloGold Ashanti overviewing 7 mines in Mali, Tanzania, Namibia, Guinea and Ghana.

Mr. Loots holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia, a Master of Science in Ecological Economics from Edinburgh University in Scotland and a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

Mr. Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO of Koryx stated that: "The appointment of Mr. Loots to our Board of Directors is a very strong move for the development of the Company. Mr. Loots brings a wealth of knowledge and mining experience in Namibia and provides a solid background in ESG to the Company. His vast experience and qualifications add considerable strength to Koryx as we develop our mineral assets in Namibia and Zambia."

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx is a mineral exploration and development company. Koryx growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia.

