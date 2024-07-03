Electric Royalties Provides Four Updates on Its Lithium, Copper, Cobalt, and Tin Royalties

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2024 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We are looking forward to the successful business combination by the operator of our Penouta royalty so that production under its section B permit can commence while the reinstatement of the section C permit is pursued. Commencement of production would bring new revenue to the Company, as we hold a 1.5% gross revenue royalty interest, and tin prices are up approximately 30%1 since production halted in October 2023. We are also excited to see continued updates at Seymour Lake, one of the most advanced lithium projects in Ontario, progressing towards completion of a feasibility study and permitting. And all developments across our portfolio of 40 royalties continue to come at no additional cost to Electric Royalties."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on May 28, 2024:

Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On June 13, 2024, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") announced that the Superior Court of Xustiza of Galicia (the "TSXG") upheld its decision to suspend the section C permit for Strategic Minerals' Penouta Mine in Spain. The suspension relates to a complaint filed by environmentalist group Ecoloxistas en Acción against the local mining authority, Xunta de Galicia, requesting the revocation of the section C permit granted to Strategic in May 2022. Strategic disagrees with the TSXG's decision and is exploring legal avenues to reverse it and to expedite the reinstatement of the section C permit, including a potential appeal to the Supreme Court of Spain.

Strategic stated that the TSXG decision does not impact the section B permit at Penouta, which allows for the mining of tailings and waste deposits. Upon completion of Strategic's previously announced business combination with IberAmerican Lithium Corp. ("Iber"), mining activities pursuant to the section B permit are expected to resume in an effort to generate near-term cash flow.

On June 17, 2024, Strategic and Iber announced an amended and restated business combination agreement, which they originally entered into on March 19, 2024, to extend the termination date until July 31, 2024, among other terms.

Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On June 4, 2024, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") provided an update on the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. Green Technology Metals reported that the Feasibility Study for Seymour Lake is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by H2 2024. The permitting process is also progressing with the aim of obtaining all required permits and approvals by the end of the year, commence timber harvesting in the winter months, and begin early works for construction. Green Technology Metals has put in place a finance and partnering strategy staged over an 18-month development timeframe to meet initial capital needs for the planned Seymour Lake Mine.

On June 18, 2024, Green Technology Metals announced that a 3,000-meter, five-hole extensional diamond drill program has commenced at Seymour Lake to test the potential for underground resource expansion down dip at the North Aubry with the goal to extend the mine life and enhance the economics of the Seymour Lake Mine.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals.

Millennium Copper-Cobalt Project (0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On June 4, 2024, Metal Bank Ltd. (ASX:MBK) ("Metal Bank") announced that a drilling program is now underway at the Millennium Project in Queensland, Australia. Initial scout drilling toward the Fountain Range-Quamby Fault Zone completed in 2022 identified anomalous copper mineralization in the footwall and to the north-west of the existing Millennium resource; however, the region further west towards the fault and the fault itself was not tested due to access issues. According to Metal Bank, exposure in the Fault Zone area is limited due to post-mineralization cover by Quamby Conglomerate alluvials.

The current drilling program includes two holes to test the Fault Zone - one of which is directly under significant exposure of outcropping copper oxide in a polyphase siliceous fault breccia - plus a diamond core extension or 'tail' to an existing RC pre-collar hole from previous drilling in the Central Area of the existing resource.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Metal Bank and is unable to verify the details of the studies.

Cancet Lithium Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - On June 17, 2024, Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) announced firm commitments of A$25 million in funding via a flow-through share placement and an institutional share placement. Approximately A$1.5 million of the funds is expected to be allocated towards expedited follow-up drilling at priority targets, prospecting, gravity, stripping and channel sampling, and eligible staffing expenses at the Cancet Project in Québec, Canada.

Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Winsome Resources Limited.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 40 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world and interests in 32 lithium properties in Ontario, Canada. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

