Dore Copper Enters Into an Agreement to Acquire Claims Next to Its Flagship Corner Bay High-Grade Copper Deposit

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 - Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with SOQUEM to acquire a 56.41% interest in a group of contiguous claims (the "Claim Group") located immediately north and east of its flagship high-grade Corner Bay copper project in the Chibougamau mining camp, approximately 55 kilometers by road from Chibougamau, Québec.



The Claim Group totals 17 claims covering an area of 446 ha within Dore Copper's 100% owned Corner Bay-Devlin Property (5,446 ha) (Figure 1). The Claim Group has seen historical exploration during the 1970's with 36 diamond drill holes totaling approximately 7,610 meters. Further exploration activities was carried out by SOQUEM between 1992 and 1998 with 28 diamond drill holes totaling 5,327 meters.

Several parallel shear zones trending northwest-southeast were identified over a strike length of 1.4 kilometers (A, B, C, and D in Figure 1). The mineralization is characterized by narrow quartz+calcite veins (generally <1 metre) which generally contain between 10% and 40% chalcopyrite and pyrite. The mineralized zones have been tested to a vertical depth of 400 meters.

Significant historical drill intercepts on the Claim Group include1:

13.15% Cu over 0.61 meters (R1-12)

5.45% Cu over 2.40 meters, including 13.9% Cu over 0.80 meters (4018-95-12)

8.92% Cu over 0.91 meters (R1-31)

12.45% Cu over 0.43 meters (R1-11)

15.26% Cu over 0.76 meter (R1-33A)

9.8% Cu over 1.25 meters (4018-95-21)

12.37% Cu over 0.91 meters (R1-10)



More importantly, the potential northern strike extension of the Corner Bay deposit has never been tested on the Claim Group. The current northern limit of the Corner Bay mineral resource is approximately 430 meters south of the property boundary. Access to the Claim Group would provide an additional 800 metres along strike to test the possibility of a northern extension. In addition, a target of interest is the area of intersection between the north-south Corner Bay shear zone and the northwest-southeast shear zones of the Claim Group. Further compilation of historical geophysical surveys will assist in refining these targets.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper, commented, "The acquisition of SOQUEM's Claim Group further consolidates the land position around our flagship Corner Bay copper deposit. High-grade copper shear zones, with similar mineralization to the Corner Bay deposit, have already been identified on the Claim Group. There are also indications that the Corner Bay deposit could extend northwards into the newly acquired claims. We plan to review and incorporate all the available data into our geological model to better define the areas which have not been adequately followed for future exploration plans."

Terms of Agreement

Upon execution of the Agreement, SOQUEM is to receive (i) a cash payment of $20,000 and (ii) equivalent of $125,000 in common shares of the Company as consideration for the purchase of a 56.41% interest in the Claim Group. In addition, in the event that the Company completes a mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 on the Claim Group, the Company will pay SOQUEM the sum of $100,000. On commencement of commercial production (defined as greater than 200 tonnes per day for a consecutive period of seven days), the Company will pay SOQUEM the sum of $250,000 and a 1% Net Smelter Return royalty (the "NSR") on the production of copper and gold. The Company will have the right, at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production, to purchase 50% of the NSR for $500,000 and the other 50% for $1,000,000. The closing of the Agreement is subject to the approval of the Company's filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

Disclosure

Youssouf Ahmadou, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Exploration Geologist of the Company and a QP within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

The Qualified Person ("QP") for the Company has not verified the historical sample analytical data disclosed within this release. While the Company has obtained all historic records including analytical data from the previous owners of the Property and from various government databases, the Company has not independently verified the results of the historic sampling.

Figure 1. Corner Bay-Devlin Property showing the Claim Group acquired by Dore Copper

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.



Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 Mlbs of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill.2 The Company has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study.

The Company has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold.3 The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometre radius of the Company's Copper Rand Mill.

