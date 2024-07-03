Canada One Announces Appointment of Dave Anthony to Advisory Board

Vancouver, July 3, 2024 - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Dave Anthony has joined the Company's Advisory Board.

40 plus years experience in mine project development and operation

Past COO of African Barrick Gold

Has worked in Canada, Africa, Ecuador, Brazil, Indonesia Chile and Argentina

Has designed, delivered and operated open pit and underground mining assets

Past COO of Cardinal Resources, which was purchased by Shandong Gold

Current CEO of Asante Gold Corporation

Mr. Anthony commented: "I am pleased to be joining Canada One's advisory board and lending my knowledge and experience to the team. Copper is the right commodity to be exploring and the Copper Dome project located next to the operating Copper Mountain mine has the right geology. I look forward to working with the team and helping to drive the project's successes from exploration to discovery and development."

Mr. Anthony is a resident of Canada and holds a BSc Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from Queen's University. He has +40 years' experience in mine project development and operation, at the senior management & executive levels. His experience includes mine and process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He worked with Barrick in Africa for 10 years and became COO of African Barrick Gold. He has also worked in Canada, Ecuador, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Argentina to design, deliver and operate open pit and underground mine assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 65Mt/y. He is currently CEO of Asante Gold and past COO of Cardinal Resources Ltd., which was purchased by Shandong Gold for more than $500M, representing a premium of 400% to the unaffected price, after a bidding process. At the time, Cardinal was developing the 7 million oz (reserve & resource) Namdini Gold Mine.

Mr. Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The addition of Mr. Anthony further complements our accomplished advisory board. His years of experience with open pit and underground assets in various continents reflects has passion, expertise and drive for developing deposits. We greatly value his commitment to our Copper Dome project and for sharing in our excitement of its potential for discovery."

About Canada One

Canda One is a premier resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5kms from Hudbay Mineral's Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

About the Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Previous drilling on the property has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine:

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

The Company also announces it has terminated the Abitibi East and Nellie option agreement, first announced October 18, 2023. There are no outstanding liabilities or obligations associated with the termination.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at ir@strategixir.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

