Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Ontario Mineral Claims LOI

Muskoka - July 3rd, 2024 - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCM) is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI for 53 Mineral claims with over 1,104 hectares known as the Trout Lake Silica Claims, which is just North of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario on July 2nd, 2024, for 100% undivided interest in the claims.

The newly acquired Trout Lake Property has been tested in the past for high purity silica and is in very close proximity to the rail line and to international water way connections in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company shall: (i) issue the Vendors an aggregate of 6,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.04 per Common Share.

Once the acquisition is completed, the issuance of the Common Shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright currently holds an option on its RAM property near Port Cartier, Quebec within the Côte-Nord Region, which is accessible by route 138. The RAM project is comprised of over 13,000 acres and located on a Anorthositic complex that is in a highly prospective geological unit and historically been under explored for Ni, Cu, Co and precious metals.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Chapelle

Independent Director

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

Phone: (647)-637-8608

Email: info@steadright.ca

Web: www.steadright.ca

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

