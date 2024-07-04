Menü Artikel
Hot Chili Announces Results Of The General Meeting Held 4 July 2024

13:05 Uhr  |  CNW

PERTH, July 4, 2024 - The Directors of Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

By order of the board
Hot Chili Limited

Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary

Enc

Contact:

Mr Christian Easterday
Managing Director
E: admin@hotchili.net.au

Hot Chili Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 4 July 2024
Results of Meeting

(lomputershare

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution
Result

Resolution

Resolution
Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried/
Not Carried

1 Ratification of issue of
Placement Shares to Placement
Participants under Listing Rule 7.1

Ordinary

16,668,778

65.32%

1,933,146

7.57%

6,919,760

27.11%

1,303,185

24,351,433

92.65%

1,933,146

7.35%

1,303,185

Carried

2 Ratification of issue of
Placement Shares to Placement
Participants under Listing Rule

7.lA

Ordinary

16,698,037

65.43%

1,933,146

7.57%

6,890,501

27.00%

1,303,185

24,351,433

92.65%

1,933,146

7.35%

1,303,185

Carried

3 Approval for issue of Broker
Options to Agents

Ordinary

40,271,413

93.91%

2,542,558

5.93%

68,544

0.16%

72,119

41,102,852

94.17%

2,542,558

5.83%

72,119

Carried

4 Approval for issue of Underwriter
Options to Veritas

Ordinary

40,240,392

93.86%

2,538,219

5.92%

96,294

0.22%

79,729

41,099,581

94.18%

2,538,219

5.82%

79,729

Carried

5 Re-approval of Employee
Incentive Plan and issue of Equity
Securities under Employee

Incentive Plan

Ordinary

38,294,032

89.25%

4,543,715

10.59%

68,544

0.16%

48,343

38,480,234

89.44%

4,543,715

10.56%

48,343

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-chili-announces-results-of-the-general-meeting-held-4-july-2024-302189563.html

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited


Mineninfo

Hot Chili Ltd.

Hot Chili Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A3DDPX
AU0000HCHAX9
www.hotchili.net.au
Neuste Artikel
