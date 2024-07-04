Storm Provides Update on Miminiska & Keezhik Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, July 4, 2024 - Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today provides the following update on the option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the Miminiska and Keezhik properties from Landore Resources Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Landore Resources Ltd. ("Landore") (see May 10, 2021 news release here).

Storm acknowledges that the payment due June 28th 2024, as defined in the amended Agreement (see June 6, 2024 news release here), was missed. The Company is in active discussions with the management of Landore to revise the Agreement given the time required to successfully complete an Exploration Agreement with the Eabametoong First Nation, in whose traditional territory the projects are located (see May 23, 2024 news release here).

Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Storm stated, "I look forward to working with Landore's new management to restructure the Agreement in a way that is beneficial to both parties."

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

