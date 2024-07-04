Elemental Altus Royalties Provides Asset and Corporate Update

Vancouver, July 4, 2024 - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or the "Company") announces continued progress at the Company's Diba royalty, further repayment of the Company's credit facility alongside its extension, portfolio payments relating to Ming and Egypt and the reduction in the number of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Diba Development and Exploration

The Company notes that alongside expected maiden production from Diba, Allied Gold Corp (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied") have announced that their 12,000 meter drilling program is targeting extending the Mineral Resources at Diba. This is significant as the exploration program is designed to prioritise near-mine oxides and comes on top of the previously announced initial Proven and Probable Reserves of 280,000 ounces of gold at 1.43 g/t within the larger 377,000 ounces of gold in Measured and Indicated Resources that was announced in February 2024.

Diba is expected to materially contribute to production at Sadiola from mid-2024 and Allied have fast-tracked it into production this year, while simultaneously undertaking aggressive exploration to expand the Resource. Elemental Altus owns a 3% NSR royalty on the first 226,000 ounces produced at Diba and an uncapped 2% NSR royalty on all subsequent production. The consideration also included multiple production-based milestones totalling up to US$6 million and for which the Company has received the first US$1 million with further payments anticipated this year.

Credit Facility Extension and Debt Repayment

In June 2024, the maturity date of the Company's up to US$50 Million Credit Facility with National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (the "Facility") was extended from December 2025 to June 2027. The commercial terms of the Facility have been improved from the original agreement in December 2022.

Alongside the extension of the Facility, the Company made a further repayment of $5 million of the Facility, reducing the drawn balance to $20 million and increasing the unutilized amount of the Facility to $20 million, plus another US$10 million available under certain conditions.

The Company has repaid US$10 million in the first half of this year and expects to continue to actively pay down outstanding debt when not making new acquisitions, with over US$5 million cash remaining on hand.

Share Surrender

In order to satisfy tax obligations the Company has acquired, for no consideration, and cancelled an aggregate of 814,321 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Surrendered Shares") surrendered by certain former and current management personnel (the "Holders") relating to the prior exercise of performance stock units of the Company, effective as of July 4, 2024.

Following the cancellation of the Surrendered Shares and as of the date of this announcement, the Company has 195,176,071 issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"). The Surrendered Shares represent 0.42% of the Company's issued Share capital immediately prior to the cancellation of the Surrendered Shares.

For complete details, please refer to the Material Change Report available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Portfolio Payments

Following a settlement of certain outstanding claims, Elemental Altus received in June an additional US$0.3 million in relation to the Company's Ming gold stream. Elemental Altus received an initial US$2.3 million in shares of FireFly Metals Ltd. ("Firefly") (ASX: FFM) in February 2024 and will receive a further approximately US$9.8 million split equally between cash and equity in April 2025.

A further amount remains held back subject to final determinations, with any remaining balance to be paid to Elemental Altus in cash.

As well as future payments related to Diba, Ethiopia and Ming, Elemental Altus expects to shortly receive a further US$0.4 million from In2Metals Explorer S.à r.l. ("In2Metals") in respect of its sale of Akh Gold Ltd's Egyptian licences.

The Company sold 80.1% of Akh Gold in August 2024 for a US$10 million exploration commitment, a 1.5% NSR royalty on Egyptian licences and licence applications totalling 1,914km2 at the time, cash of US$1.1 million on closing and US$0.4 million on or before August 30, 2024. A milestone payment of US$5 million on definition of a 3 million ounce gold resource before February 2031 remains alongside rights to co-fund its 19.9% equity interest in Akh Gold following the completion of the US$10 million investment.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

