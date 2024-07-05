Myriad Enters into Consulting Services Agreement

Vancouver, July 5, 2024 - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting services agreement dated as of June 27, 2024 with Walk the Street Capital Inc. ("WTS Capital"), pursuant to which WTS Capital will provide media content strategy, creation, and dissemination services.

Myriad's CEO Thomas Lamb commented: "The Copper Mountain Uranium Project, which saw massive exploration spend by Union Pacific during the 1970s, has the potential to be one of Wyoming's largest uranium projects. Now that Myriad has the strategic investors it needs to help propel the Company and a significant exploration program is planned, it's time to communicate the Company's exciting potential. WTS has developed a strong plan to help us do that. We look forward to working with them."

The initial term of the agreement is for 60 days starting on July 1, 2024, and may be renewed with the mutual written agreement of the parties. During the initial term, WTS Capital will be paid $74,500 for the services to be provided. WTS Capital is arm's length to Myriad, and to Myriad's knowledge, except for 60,000 Myriad common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.30 which are held by a principal of WTS, WTS Capital and its principals do not own any Myriad securities. WTS Capital can be contacted at 405 Ridge Rd N, Ridgeway, Ontario L0S 1N0; Tel: (905) 321-1470; josh@walkthestreetcapital.com.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of eU3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific, which developed a mine plan and built a leach pad for one of the deposits at Copper Mountain. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the project area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc., and an 80% interest in uranium exploration licences in Niger. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

