Skeena Announces Positive Judgment by the British Columbia Court of Appeal Regarding the Albino Lake Storage Facility

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2024 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(NYSE:SKE) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Chief Gold Commissioner and Supreme Court of British Columbia in the matter, Skeena Resources Limited v Richard Mill, the Chief Gold Commissioner of British Columbia and Orogenic Gold Corp.

The former Chief Gold Commissioner had determined that Richard Mill was the owner of the waste rock and tailings from the Eskay Creek Mine that were placed in the Albino Lake Storage Facility (the "Eskay Creek Material"). Justice Iyer of the British Columbia Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Chief Gold Commissioner on November 22, 2022.

The Court of Appeal concluded that on the record before it, Skeena did not "relinquish" its rights to the Eskay Creek Material and that the former Chief Gold Commissioner was "clearly and palpably wrong to hold otherwise". Mr. Mill's asserted entitlement was based on the Province's grant of a mineral claim to him in 2017. The Court, however, found that the Province cannot be said to have granted ownership rights of the Eskay Creek Material to Mr. Mill when it granted him the mineral claim because the Province itself did not hold the rights to the material at the time.

With the decisions of the former Chief Gold Commissioner and the Supreme Court now overturned, the matter will be referred back to the current Chief Gold Commissioner for rehearing and reconsideration in light of the Court of Appeal's decision.

Skeena Resources is pleased with the decision of the Court of Appeal and looks forward to the opportunity to have the Chief Gold Commissioner decide Skeena's contention that it owns the Eskay Creek Material. Skeena Resources will provide further information on this matter as it becomes available.

Walter Coles, Executive Chairman of Skeena commented: "We are gratified by the ruling from the BC Court of Appeal. This decision is a strong one and affirms our belief that the former Chief Gold Commissioner was in error when he decided that Skeena gave up its ownership of the waste material from the Eskay Creek mine once it was deposited into the Albino Lake tailings storage facility."

The Eskay Creek Material contained in the Albino Lake Storage Facility is not part of the Company's Resource or Reserve Statements for Eskay Creek nor has it been included in any studies, including the November 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study for the Eskay Creek Project.

Skeena is a fully financed leading gold developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek represents one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan First Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

Walter Coles Randy Reichert Executive Chairman President & CEO

