Rokmaster Receives Approval On Nechako Project

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Company's option to acquire an interest in the Fox-Coconut and Mystery Properties (collectively, the "Nechako Project"), located south of Highway 16 between Prince George and Smithers in west-central British Columbia. The terms of the option are outlined in the Company's news release dated June 13, 2024.

The Company also announces that it intends to extend the exercise period by one year for 5,000,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement financing on July 14, 2023. The Warrants have an original expiry date of July 14, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged including its exercise price of $0.09. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

