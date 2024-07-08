PJX Resources Receives Permit to Drill Its Sullivan Deposit Style and Grade Mineralisation Discovery

TORONTO, July 8, 2024 - PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Government has issued a 5 year permit to drill on PJX's Dewdney Trail Property located near Cranbrook, BC. This Summer and Fall, PJX plans to drill, for the first time, Sullivan style and grade zinc-lead-silver mineralisation discovered late last year on the Dewdney Trail Property.

John Keating, President of PJX, commented, "This is the first time in 130 years that this style and grade of mineralisation has been discovered outside of the Sullivan deposit area. The mineralisation was discovered at surface by prospecting and is about 200 m from an historical mine road. We are excited to now have the permit to drill and test these areas with high mineral potential."

PJX's New Discovery Potential Background

PJX owns 100% of the mineral rights to multiple properties totaling over 680 km² of mineral claims in the Sullivan Mining District of Southeastern British Columbia, Canada. Exploration in late 2023 discovered boulders and outcrop of Sullivan deposit style and grade mineralisation on PJX's Dewdney Trail Property that is over 150 km² in size. The zinc, lead, silver, and other critical metal mineralisation discovered at surface on the Dewdney Trail Property is magnetic and appears to be associated with a strong to moderate magnetic airborne geophysical anomaly that can be traced for approximately 1.6 km. The mineralisation and geophysical anomaly have never been drilled.

Annual and Special Meeting Results

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders, which was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The Meeting was held, in part, to deliver the annual audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis of the Company, fix and appoint the directors of the Company, appoint the Company's auditors, and approve both the Company's Share Incentive Plan and Shareholder Rights Plan, all as set out in the Management Information Circular that was delivered to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

A total of 77,707,985 common shares were represented at the Meeting either in person or by proxy, representing approximately 44.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. All resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the Company.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver and base metals (zinc, lead, copper, nickel). PJX's properties are located in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia.

