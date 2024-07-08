Soma Gold Corp. Announces Q2 Gold Production And Blockade At The Cordero Mine And El Bagre Gold Complex

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces a temporary suspension of mining and processing activities at its el Bagre mine and mill in Antioquia, Colombia, due to a community blockade. This action by the local community has restricted access for employees and supplies, leading to a Care and Maintenance status for the site. The blockade began on Wednesday, July 3, driven by community frustration over delays in local road maintenance and paving. Despite ongoing efforts by Soma and municipal authorities to address these concerns through a cost-sharing plan for paving approximately 3.5 km of regional road, the community has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of progress.

Soma has successfully negotiated with the community to allow access for critical supplies, security, and maintenance crews, ensuring essential operations continue. Discussions between all parties are ongoing, with a mutual goal of resolving the situation promptly.

Soma recently completed a planned maintenance shutdown of the el Bagre mill, which included a successful rebuild of the ball mill. Operations resumed on schedule in late June.

Q2 2024 gold production was 6,590 AuEq ounces, with 7,209 AuEq ounces sold. Total AuEq ounces sold for the first half of the year amounted to 14,233, representing 99.7% of the planned 14,277 AuEq ounces for the period.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's President and CEO, states, "We are actively collaborating with the local community and are confident that a solution will be achieved in the coming days. While the blockade has caused a temporary production halt, we anticipate accessing a higher-grade area of the mine in the second half of the year and remain optimistic about meeting our full-year production targets at Cordero."

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

