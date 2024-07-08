TORONTO, July 8, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.
Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-800-898-3989
Local dial-in number:
416-406-0743
Toll Free (UK):
00-80042228835
Participant passcode:
5324345#
Webcast:
https://alliedgold.com/investors/presentations
Conference Call Replay
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-800-408-3053
Local dial-in number:
905-694-9451
Passcode:
6354190#
The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on September 8, 2024.
About Allied Gold Corporation
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-gold-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-2024-results-302189764.html
SOURCE Allied Gold Corporation
Contact For further information, please contact: Allied Gold Corporation, Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J3 Canada, Email: ir@alliedgold.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!