TORONTO, July 8, 2024 - Allied Gold Corp. (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT"). The Company will then host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-898-3989 Local dial-in number: 416-406-0743 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Participant passcode: 5324345# Webcast: https://alliedgold.com/investors/presentations

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-408-3053 Local dial-in number: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 6354190#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. EDT on September 8, 2024.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-gold-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-2024-results-302189764.html

SOURCE Allied Gold Corporation