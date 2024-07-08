Endurance Commences 10,000 m Drilling Program at the Reliance Gold Property

Vancouver, July 8, 2024 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drill crews mobilized to site on July 4th and drilling has commenced at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. Exploration crews have been active on site since May conducting target generation field work, environmental baseline studies and community consultations. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2024 program consists of up to 10,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling with the objective of expanding the gold zones discovered within the Royal Shear, at depth and along strike. In the previous three seasons the Company has completed 82 diamond drill holes for 17,907 m along 1.5 km of the Royal Shear gold-mineralized trend. Drilling to date has been extremely successful with 53 of the 82 diamond drill holes returning drill intersections in excess of 10 gram X metre gold. Highlight diamond drill results include:

15.70 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m.

8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m.

8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m.

5.80 gpt gold over 23.0 m including 8.52 gpt gold over 12.7 m

8.41 gpt gold over 12.0 m including 11.85 gpt gold over 7.7 m.

8.06 gpt gold over 13.5 m including 10.41 gpt gold over 5.5 m.

7.65 gpt gold over 12.7 m including 10.00 gpt gold over 8.7 m.

3.05 gpt gold over 139.9 m including 12.85 gpt gold over 12.9 m.

Drilling has been initiated at the Imperial Zone with the objective to expand high-grade mineralization along strike and to depth with four to six holes. The 2024 drilling program is anticipated to take approximately five months to complete. The program will also focus on previously untested areas between Imperial and Eagle, along strike to the northwest of Imperial, and at depth at Eagle and Imperial Zones. (see Figure 1 below).

Over the past two months the Company has completed Terraspec-assisted alteration logging on selected drill holes, a LiDAR survey that includes the Olympic Target area, a detailed drone magnetic survey along the Royal Shear trend, and geochemical surface sampling and prospecting to expand the Upper Eagle soil grid. This work will assist in generating additional drill targets along the Royal Shear trend, and in revising the 3D geologic model in anticipation of an inaugural mineral resource estimate.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Endurance Gold Corporation

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, info@endurancegold.com

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies.. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Reliance Property Longitudinal - 2024 Royal Shear Drilling Target Areas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215696