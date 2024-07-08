Temas Resources Announces Opening of Québec Corporate Office

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce the opening of Temas' Québec Corporate office in Montréal, QC. The office is located at 800 Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest, Suite 1730, Montréal, QC H3B 1X9.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Québec, a province that is not only home to our flagship titanium projects but also central to our growth strategy. This establishment underscores our unwavering commitment to Québec and our ongoing investment in its communities and economy," said Tim Fernback, CEO of Temas Resources. "We look forward to fostering deeper relationships and contributing to the sustainable development of this vibrant province and Canada's critical mineral strategy."

The new office will enhance the Company's ability to undertake various corporate activities and provide better access to skilled labour located in the province.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:

Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

or



KIN Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

tmas@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com