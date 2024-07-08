Barksdale Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, July 8, 2024 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alan Roberts, MSc, CPG, as Vice President of Exploration. Concurrently, Mr. Thomas Simpson, SVP Exploration and Mr. Andrew Pooler, SVP Development, are retiring from the Company.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO states, "On behalf of Barksdale's Board and management team I would like to express sincere thanks to Tom and Andy, both of whom made valuable contributions to the advancement of the Company. I am thrilled to welcome Alan to the team. He will be directing our exploration efforts at Sunnyside, including the upcoming phases of drilling soon to be announced."

Quinton Hennigh, Geologic and Technical Director of Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Barksdale, commented: "I am delighted to see Barksdale bring Alan Roberts on as VP Exploration to oversee the Sunnyside Project. Mr. Roberts and I worked closely together to build a 5.2Moz gold resource at the Springpole Alkaline Gold Project in Ontario between 2009 and 2012. Having seen firsthand what he accomplished at Springpole, which was a very challenging target to drill, I am fully confident in Alan's ability to successfully execute exploration drilling at Sunnyside."

Mr. Roberts has over 30 years of experience working as a geologist in the Americas, Africa, and Asia, and has spent considerable time working and consulting on numerous projects in the United States, spanning generative exploration, drill program planning and supervision, and overall program management and permitting. Mr. Roberts holds a Master of Science degree from the Royal School of Mines and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the University of London. He is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, which hosts several significant porphyry copper deposits as well as the adjoining world-class Hermosa carbonate-replacement lead-zinc-silver deposit which is under construction by a major mining company.

