Goldhills Holding Ltd Provides Update on Lennac Lake Property

Vancouver, July 8, 2024 - Goldhills Holding Ltd. (TSXV:GHL) (OTCQB: GODZF) (Frankfurt: GRYA) ("Goldhills" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced Mineral Property Option Agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Donald MacIntyre and Victor Parsons (collectively, the "Optionors") (see press release dated May 2, 2024). This agreement grants Goldhills the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lennac Lake Property, comprised of three contiguous blocks covering a total area of 970.897 ha located the Omineca Mining Division in British Columbia. On May 12, 2024, the Company staked 4 additional claims expanding the Lennac Lake Project by 1325.67 hectares.

In order to exercise the option, the Company must make cash payments of $100,000 to the Optionors over a three-year period. The payments are scheduled as follows: $10,000 upon signing, $20,000 by the first anniversary, $30,000 by the second anniversary, and $40,000 by the third anniversary of the agreement. Goldhills is also obligated to incur exploration expenditures totaling at least $370,000 by specific milestones: $75,000 by the first anniversary, an additional $100,000 by the second anniversary, and an additional $200,000 by the third anniversary. Upon commencement of commercial production, Goldhills will pay the Optionors an annual payment in lieu of a net smelter return royalty, beginning at $40,000 CDN per annum.

The Lennac Lake Project is located in the Babine Copper - Moly Porphyry district in central British Columbia. The property has a history of exploration dating back to 1971 and is an early exploration project with substantial potential for discovery of further porphyry and related mineralization. The main target, and most developed prospect is the West Zone. Two drill holes in 2012 confirmed porphyry copper ± molybdenum mineralization hosted in potassic altered porphyritic intrusive rocks to depths greater than 300 metres and remains open. Previous diamond and RC drill programs have worked to constrain the lateral extent of mineralization and alteration. Airborne magnetic data, as well as ground IP provide adequate geophysical data to guide future drill programs by correlating potential mineralized zones to chargeability and magnetic parameters. A higher grade Cu±Mo core or feeder zone could be located at depth or within the volume of rock between the 2012 drill holes. For a comprehensive report on the Lennac Lake Project see the June 2024 43-101 Technical Report. (https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=442e9c2e0c86bd4512f0cbe751b738080cfa7ec47c2e1d7ad29eec6b2f59dd8c)

Jeremy Hanson P.Geo is a Certified Professional Geologist and 'Qualified Person' for the purposes of Canada's National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

Goldhills Holding Ltd.

Steven Sangha

Director

Phone: 7782286872

