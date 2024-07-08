Finlay Minerals Ltd. reports on its Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that all matters set before the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders. An aggregate of 71,401,894 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were voted representing 51.70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the Record Date of May 22, 2024.

The six nominees for the Board of Directors were elected at the Meeting and they are: John A. Barakso, Robert F. Brown, Alvin W. Jackson, Ilona Barakso Lindsay, David A. Schwartz, and Kristina Walcott.

Additionally, the reappointment of De Visser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company and the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan were approved by shareholders.

In addition, the Board of Directors at a Board meeting following the Meeting also re-appointed the following officers for a further year:

Robert F. Brown President & Chief Executive Officer

Gord Steblin Chief Financial Officer

David Schwartz Corporate Secretary

Wade Barnes Vice President, Exploration

Ilona B. Lindsay Vice President, Corporate Relations.

About Finlay Minerals Ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits on its four properties in northern British Columbia and trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB.

For further information and details, especially on our newly acquired high-grade copper & silver SAY Property, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.

President, CEO & Director

