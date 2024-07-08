Menü Artikel
SXG Drills 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq Extends Mineralisation 200 m at Apollo East Drills 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq to Infill 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps

06:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drill holes SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 from the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 5).

Highlights:

  • Drillhole SDDSC119 drilled an extension of mineralisation 200 m from Apollo to Apollo East and infilled a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps providing confidence in continuity.

  • SDDSC119 intercepted 10 high-grade vein sets, including three vein sets at Apollo East, and seven at Apollo Deeps. It included ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) . Selected highlights include:

Apollo East

  • 4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including:

    • 2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m

  • 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m

Apollo Deeps

  • 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including:

    • 4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m

  • 10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m

  • 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including:

    • 1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m

  • 1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m

  • 0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m

  • 7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m

  • SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119. It therefore also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation over a 0.6 m down dip distance for the first time at this scale. Continuity of mineralisation was demonstrated with SDDSC119 and SDSC119W1 assaying respectively 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq and 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (Figure 3).

  • Nine drill holes at Sunday Creek are currently being processed and analysed , with four holes in progress.

HIGHLIGHTS (Cont.)

  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.4%), valuing its stake at A$232.8 million (C$213.1 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 3, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "New drilling has shown further expansion and success from the prolific Sunday Creek, this time from the far eastern end of the 1 km long core project area. Drill holes SDDSC119 and 119W1 demonstrated extensions of three high grade veins sets 200 m east at Apollo East, including 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq , and infilled seven veins in a 260 m wide gap at Apollo Deeps, which included 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq. Encouragingly the wedge hole demonstrated continuity of grade at a close (0.6 m) spacing, and at a scale never tested at the project. These results are important as they show continued project growth as well as continuity of grades at different scales.

"With an additional rig to be mobilised to site next week to increase site capacity to five drill rigs, and with a 60 km drill program underway, these results demonstrate our ability to build the deposit via volume increases and building confidence in continuity of grade."

Drill Hole Discussion

Two drill holes (SDDSC119 and 119W1) are reported from the Apollo prospect (Figures 1 and 2).

SDDSC119 was designed to test new mineralisation located 200 m east of Apollo to Apollo East, and to infill a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps. The hole was drilled 58 m - 113 m down-plunge of SDDSC116 (15.0 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 511.2 m) and 38 m - 132 m up-plunge of SDDSC108A (0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 762.9 m) , proving continuity over 260 m of mineralised plunge and extended mineralisation domain footprints at depth. This drillhole intercepted ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) .

SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119 (from 633 m - 635 m). Fortuitously, it also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation at different downhole depths over 0.6 m down dip distance, at a spacing never previously tested on the project. Continuity of mineralisation at this scale was successfully demonstrated with SDDSC119 assaying 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m and the wedge hole SDDSC119W1 returning 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 619.9 m (Figure 3).

Highlights from SDDSC119 include:

Apollo East

  • 4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including:

    • 2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m

  • 3.6 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 423.4 m

  • 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m

Apollo Deeps

  • 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including:

    • 4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m

  • 10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m

  • 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including:

    • 1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m

  • 1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m, including:

    • 0.3 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 647.6 m

  • 0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m

  • 7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m

Pending Results and Update

Nine holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125, 127) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 128) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Showing cross section of the A_150 vein set drilled by SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 showing continuity of mineralisation over a short (0.6 m) down dip distance between parent and wedge holes. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

923.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

682.6

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

1101

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

SDDSC118

1246

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

80

-64.5

SDDSC119

854.1

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC120

1022.5

Rising Sun

331110

5867976

319.5

266.5

-55

SDDSC121

588.7

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63

SDDSC122

889.89

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

267.7

74

-62

SDDSC114W1

625.1

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC119W1

643

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC123

124.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

276

-52

SDDSC124

969.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

274

-52.2

SDDSC121W1

953.4

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63.8

SDDSC125

551.7

Golden Dyke

330462

5867920

285.6

212

-68

SDDSC126

In progress plan 1000 m

Rising Sun

330815

5867599

295.7

321.6

-54

SDDSC122W1

In progress plan 1185 m

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

276.5

72

-61.4

SDDSC050W1

In progress plan 784 m

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC127

483.2

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.9

271.3

-43.3

SDDSC128

In progress plan 840 m

Apollo

331465

5867867

333.1

272.6

-43.3

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC119 and 119W1 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Sb (%)

AuEq g/t

SDDS119

394.5

394.6

0.2

0.4

2.6

5.3

SDDS119

416.8

421.0

4.2

2.9

0.3

3.6

including

418.4

421.0

2.6

4.0

0.5

4.9

SDDS119

423.4

427.0

3.6

1.1

0.8

2.6

including

426.2

426.6

0.4

6.6

5.1

16.2

SDDS119

430.5

431.4

0.9

3.0

0.8

4.4

SDDS119

440.0

441.4

1.4

8.9

5.9

20.0

including

441.0

441.4

0.4

29.3

19.9

66.7

SDDS119

447.5

450.0

2.5

2.0

0.1

2.3

SDDS119

474.0

474.6

0.6

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDS119

539.4

539.6

0.2

1.4

9.0

18.3

SDDS119

568.5

569.1

0.6

0.1

0.9

1.8

SDDS119

571.2

582.7

11.5

3.7

1.2

6.0

including

571.4

571.8

0.4

8.9

0.4

9.7

including

574.1

574.3

0.2

9.2

2.8

14.5

including

577.1

581.8

4.7

6.6

2.7

11.7

SDDS119

590.8

593.6

2.8

1.2

0.5

2.2

SDDS119

607.0

617.8

10.8

1.2

0.3

1.7

including

611.7

612.0

0.3

7.9

1.2

10.2

SDDS119

620.1

625.7

5.6

2.7

0.9

4.3

including

621.0

622.0

1.0

8.6

3.0

14.2

including

625.4

625.7

0.3

2.9

1.5

5.6

SDDS119

642.7

644.4

1.6

1.1

0.1

1.4

SDDS119

646.3

647.9

1.6

6.3

0.1

6.6

including

647.6

647.9

0.3

35.9

0.0

36.0

SDDS119

650.0

653.6

3.5

0.7

0.4

1.5

including

653.4

653.6

0.1

3.5

0.8

5.1

SDDS119

657.1

657.7

0.6

17.6

0.2

18.0

SDDS119

663.4

670.5

7.1

1.4

0.4

2.3

including

665.7

665.9

0.2

11.3

3.5

17.8

including

668.9

669.2

0.4

13.8

0.2

14.2

SDDS119

672.1

673.5

1.4

0.8

0.4

1.6

SDDS119

675.7

683.7

8.0

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDS119

691.0

692.1

1.1

2.2

0.6

3.4

including

691.6

692.1

0.5

4.4

0.4

5.2

SDDS119

700.1

702.0

2.0

2.3

0.1

2.4

including

700.1

700.2

0.2

16.4

0.8

18.0

SDDS119

704.1

704.3

0.2

4.8

0.9

6.6

SDDS119

706.9

707.3

0.4

10.1

0.4

10.9

SDDS119

710.4

710.9

0.5

2.9

0.4

3.6

SDDS119

713.3

713.7

0.3

0.7

0.6

1.9

SDDS119

715.1

715.4

0.3

0.6

0.3

1.2

SDDS119

731.9

732.2

0.3

0.5

0.7

1.7

SDDS119

734.3

736.3

2.0

0.8

0.3

1.4

SDDS119

741.1

743.5

2.4

1.4

0.4

2.1

including

742.9

743.5

0.6

3.8

1.4

6.3

SDDS119

846.2

846.8

0.5

1.2

0.9

2.8

SDDS119W1

610.5

611

0.5

1.1

2.3

5.4

SDDS119W1

610.5

617.1

6.6

0.8

0.3

1.3

including

610.5

611

0.5

1.1

2.3

5.4

SDDS119W1

619.85

625.4

5.55

3.6

0.8

5.1

including

619.85

621.9

2.05

5.1

1.9

8.6

including

624.9

625.4

0.5

14.2

0.5

15.1

SDDS119W1

631.9

632.3

0.4

1.1

0.5

2.1

SDDS119W1

641.1

641.5

0.4

0.7

0.5

1.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Sb (%)

AuEq (g/t)

SDDSC119

317.8

318.4

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

394.0

394.5

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

394.5

394.6

0.2

0.4

2.6

5.3

SDDSC119

400.0

401.0

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

401.5

401.6

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

401.6

402.3

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

404.9

405.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

407.7

408.0

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

414.0

414.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

414.4

414.8

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119

414.8

415.2

0.4

0.5

0.2

0.8

SDDSC119

415.2

416.1

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

416.4

416.6

0.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

416.6

416.8

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

416.8

417.1

0.2

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC119

417.1

417.4

0.4

1.3

0.1

1.5

SDDSC119

417.4

418.1

0.6

1.2

0.1

1.3

SDDSC119

418.1

418.4

0.3

0.9

0.2

1.3

SDDSC119

418.4

418.9

0.5

1.5

1.9

5.1

SDDSC119

418.9

419.1

0.3

1.1

0.8

2.5

SDDSC119

419.1

419.4

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

419.4

419.7

0.4

7.0

0.0

7.0

SDDSC119

419.7

419.9

0.2

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC119

419.9

420.5

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

420.5

421.0

0.5

12.4

0.2

12.7

SDDSC119

423.0

423.4

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

423.4

423.7

0.3

0.4

0.4

1.1

SDDSC119

423.7

423.9

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

423.9

424.3

0.4

0.2

1.5

3.0

SDDSC119

424.3

425.5

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

425.5

426.2

0.7

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

426.2

426.6

0.4

6.6

5.1

16.2

SDDSC119

426.6

427.0

0.5

1.4

0.2

1.7

SDDSC119

427.0

428.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

428.0

428.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

428.9

430.2

1.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

430.2

430.5

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

430.5

431.4

0.9

3.0

0.8

4.4

SDDSC119

431.4

432.4

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

432.4

433.2

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

433.2

434.5

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

434.5

435.8

1.3

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

435.8

437.0

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

437.0

437.8

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

437.8

439.0

1.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

439.0

439.8

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

439.8

440.0

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

440.0

441.0

1.0

0.7

0.4

1.4

SDDSC119

441.0

441.4

0.4

29.3

19.9

66.7

SDDSC119

441.4

442.2

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC119

442.2

443.6

1.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

443.6

444.4

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

446.6

447.5

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

447.5

447.8

0.3

1.4

1.3

3.7

SDDSC119

447.8

449.0

1.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

449.0

450.0

1.0

3.8

0.0

3.9

SDDSC119

450.0

451.0

1.0

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

451.0

452.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

453.0

453.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

453.5

454.3

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

454.3

454.8

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

454.8

455.0

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

456.0

457.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

457.0

457.2

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

457.2

457.7

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

457.8

458.3

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

458.3

459.0

0.7

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

460.0

460.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

462.0

463.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119

463.0

463.6

0.6

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC119

463.6

464.2

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

464.2

464.7

0.5

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC119

464.7

465.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

466.0

466.8

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

469.9

470.5

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

470.5

470.7

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

470.7

471.0

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

471.0

471.5

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

471.5

471.9

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

471.9

472.2

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

472.2

472.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

473.0

474.0

1.0

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC119

474.0

474.6

0.6

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC119

474.6

474.7

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

477.0

477.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

477.5

478.1

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

478.1

478.5

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

478.5

479.0

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

479.0

479.6

0.6

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

479.6

480.6

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

481.1

481.6

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

482.4

483.0

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

483.0

484.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

485.0

485.4

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

539.2

539.4

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC119

539.4

539.6

0.2

1.4

9.0

18.3

SDDSC119

539.6

540.2

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC119

541.0

542.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

543.0

544.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

544.0

545.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

545.0

546.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

546.0

547.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

565.0

566.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

566.0

567.0

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.8

SDDSC119

567.0

567.3

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

568.5

569.1

0.6

0.1

0.9

1.8

SDDSC119

569.7

570.6

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

570.6

571.2

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

571.2

571.4

0.2

1.3

0.1

1.4

SDDSC119

571.4

571.6

0.2

8.3

0.8

9.8

SDDSC119

571.6

571.8

0.2

9.5

0.0

9.5

SDDSC119

571.8

572.2

0.4

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

572.2

573.1

0.9

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC119

573.1

573.2

0.2

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC119

573.2

574.1

0.9

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC119

574.1

574.3

0.2

9.2

2.8

14.5

SDDSC119

574.3

575.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

575.0

576.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

576.0

576.7

0.7

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC119

576.7

577.1

0.5

2.3

0.7

3.6

SDDSC119

577.1

577.7

0.6

12.2

9.5

30.1

SDDSC119

577.7

578.0

0.4

21.2

0.0

21.3

SDDSC119

578.0

578.9

0.9

1.0

0.4

1.7

SDDSC119

578.9

579.2

0.3

3.2

8.6

19.3

SDDSC119

579.2

579.5

0.3

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC119

579.5

580.2

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

580.2

580.5

0.3

2.0

7.6

16.3

SDDSC119

580.5

581.3

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

581.3

581.8

0.5

27.8

4.6

36.5

SDDSC119

581.8

582.2

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC119

582.2

582.7

0.5

2.4

0.6

3.6

SDDSC119

582.7

583.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

584.8

585.9

1.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119

585.9

587.0

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

589.0

590.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

590.8

591.2

0.4

1.0

0.3

1.6

SDDSC119

591.2

592.2

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

592.2

593.0

0.8

1.8

1.1

3.9

SDDSC119

593.0

593.6

0.6

1.9

0.8

3.3

SDDSC119

594.3

595.0

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

597.0

598.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

598.0

599.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119

599.0

600.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

601.0

602.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

602.0

603.0

1.0

0.6

0.1

0.8

SDDSC119

604.0

605.0

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC119

605.0

606.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

606.0

607.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC119

607.0

608.0

1.0

1.2

0.5

2.1

SDDSC119

608.0

608.8

0.8

0.6

0.3

1.3

SDDSC119

609.6

610.6

1.0

1.4

0.9

3.0

SDDSC119

610.6

611.7

1.1

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC119

611.7

612.0

0.3

7.9

1.2

10.2

SDDSC119

612.0

613.0

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

613.0

614.0

1.0

0.6

0.4

1.4

SDDSC119

614.0

615.0

1.0

2.8

0.0

2.9

SDDSC119

615.0

616.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

616.0

617.0

1.0

1.1

0.1

1.3

SDDSC119

617.0

617.8

0.8

3.0

0.2

3.4

SDDSC119

619.2

620.1

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

620.1

621.0

0.9

2.5

0.6

3.6

SDDSC119

621.0

622.0

1.0

8.6

3.0

14.2

SDDSC119

622.0

623.0

1.0

0.9

0.5

1.8

SDDSC119

623.0

624.0

1.0

1.6

0.1

1.8

SDDSC119

624.0

625.0

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

625.0

625.4

0.4

1.6

0.2

2.0

SDDSC119

625.4

625.7

0.3

2.9

1.5

5.6

SDDSC119

625.7

626.5

0.8

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

626.5

627.3

0.8

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC119

628.8

629.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

629.2

629.4

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

630.0

630.2

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

630.2

630.5

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

630.5

631.1

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

631.7

632.5

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

632.5

633.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

637.3

637.8

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

637.8

638.5

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

638.5

638.8

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC119

638.8

639.6

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

639.6

640.1

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

640.1

640.8

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

642.7

643.5

0.8

1.1

0.1

1.3

SDDSC119

643.5

643.9

0.4

1.7

0.1

1.8

SDDSC119

643.9

644.4

0.4

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC119

644.4

644.9

0.6

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC119

644.9

645.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

646.3

646.6

0.3

0.5

0.7

1.8

SDDSC119

646.6

646.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

646.9

647.6

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

647.6

647.9

0.3

35.9

0.0

36.0

SDDSC119

648.1

648.5

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

648.5

649.1

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

649.1

649.4

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

649.4

650.0

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC119

650.0

650.4

0.4

0.3

0.6

1.3

SDDSC119

650.4

650.9

0.5

0.9

1.0

2.8

SDDSC119

650.9

651.6

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

651.6

652.3

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

652.3

652.6

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

652.6

653.1

0.5

1.6

1.0

3.4

SDDSC119

653.1

653.4

0.3

1.4

0.3

1.9

SDDSC119

653.4

653.6

0.2

3.5

0.8

5.1

SDDSC119

653.6

654.0

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC119

654.0

655.0

1.0

0.4

0.2

0.8

SDDSC119

655.0

656.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

656.8

657.1

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

657.1

657.7

0.6

17.6

0.2

18.0

SDDSC119

662.0

662.4

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC119

663.4

663.9

0.5

1.0

1.5

3.7

SDDSC119

663.9

664.3

0.4

0.6

0.5

1.6

SDDSC119

664.3

664.7

0.4

1.2

1.0

3.0

SDDSC119

665.7

665.9

0.2

11.3

3.5

17.8

SDDSC119

665.9

666.8

0.9

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC119

666.8

667.0

0.2

0.9

1.7

4.2

SDDSC119

667.0

667.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

667.4

667.5

0.2

1.1

0.9

2.7

SDDSC119

667.5

667.7

0.2

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC119

667.7

668.4

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC119

668.4

668.9

0.5

1.3

0.1

1.5

SDDSC119

668.9

669.2

0.4

13.8

0.2

14.2

SDDSC119

669.2

670.1

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

670.1

670.5

0.4

1.0

0.6

2.1

SDDSC119

670.5

670.8

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC119

670.8

671.4

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

671.4

671.8

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

671.8

672.1

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

672.1

672.3

0.2

1.2

0.5

2.2

SDDSC119

672.3

672.6

0.3

0.6

0.3

1.2

SDDSC119

672.6

672.9

0.3

1.4

0.5

2.4

SDDSC119

672.9

673.0

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

673.0

673.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

SDDSC119

673.2

673.5

0.3

1.0

0.6

2.1

SDDSC119

673.5

673.9

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

674.2

674.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

675.2

675.3

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

675.3

675.7

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

675.7

676.0

0.3

1.0

0.3

1.5

SDDSC119

676.0

676.8

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

676.8

677.1

0.4

3.3

0.5

4.2

SDDSC119

677.1

678.2

1.1

0.2

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

678.2

678.5

0.3

1.8

1.0

3.7

SDDSC119

678.5

678.9

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.8

SDDSC119

678.9

680.2

1.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

680.2

680.5

0.3

2.4

0.2

2.8

SDDSC119

680.5

681.0

0.5

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC119

681.0

681.4

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

681.4

681.8

0.4

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC119

682.8

683.3

0.5

0.6

0.4

1.3

SDDSC119

683.3

683.7

0.4

0.6

0.2

1.1

SDDSC119

683.7

684.3

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC119

684.3

685.0

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

687.1

687.9

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

687.9

688.8

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

688.8

689.8

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

691.0

691.3

0.3

0.5

1.2

2.7

SDDSC119

691.3

691.6

0.3

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC119

691.6

692.1

0.5

4.4

0.4

5.2

SDDSC119

692.1

693.0

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

693.0

693.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

693.5

694.5

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

697.9

698.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

698.8

699.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

700.1

700.2

0.2

16.4

0.8

18.0

SDDSC119

700.2

701.0

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

701.0

702.0

1.0

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC119

702.8

703.3

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

704.1

704.3

0.2

4.8

0.9

6.6

SDDSC119

705.2

706.0

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

706.9

707.3

0.4

10.1

0.4

10.9

SDDSC119

709.8

710.4

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119

710.4

710.9

0.5

2.9

0.4

3.6

SDDSC119

711.3

711.6

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC119

713.0

713.3

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC119

713.3

713.7

0.3

0.7

0.6

1.9

SDDSC119

713.7

714.4

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

714.4

714.6

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC119

714.6

714.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

715.1

715.4

0.3

0.6

0.3

1.2

SDDSC119

731.9

732.2

0.3

0.5

0.7

1.7

SDDSC119

732.2

733.2

1.1

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119

733.2

733.8

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

733.8

734.3

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

734.3

734.8

0.5

1.4

1.3

3.7

SDDSC119

734.8

735.6

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

735.6

736.0

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119

736.0

736.3

0.3

1.3

0.0

1.4

SDDSC119

736.3

737.0

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

737.0

738.1

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

740.1

741.1

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

741.1

741.5

0.4

1.9

0.1

2.0

SDDSC119

742.5

742.9

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC119

742.9

743.5

0.6

3.8

1.4

6.3

SDDSC119

743.5

744.0

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119

827.0

827.5

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119

830.5

830.6

0.2

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

833.8

834.7

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

834.7

835.3

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC119

836.0

836.3

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

836.3

836.7

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119

844.4

844.8

0.3

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC119

844.8

845.7

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119

845.7

846.2

0.5

0.4

0.2

0.8

SDDSC119

846.2

846.5

0.3

0.7

1.0

2.6

SDDSC119

846.5

846.8

0.2

1.8

0.6

3.0

SDDSC119W1

610.5

611.0

0.5

1.1

2.3

5.4

SDDSC119W1

611.0

612.0

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC119W1

612.0

612.4

0.5

1.8

0.7

3.2

SDDSC119W1

612.4

613.6

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

613.6

613.9

0.3

1.8

1.1

3.9

SDDSC119W1

613.9

614.2

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

614.2

614.5

0.3

3.3

0.1

3.3

SDDSC119W1

614.5

615.6

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119W1

615.6

616.0

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

616.0

616.4

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC119W1

616.4

616.8

0.4

2.1

0.1

2.2

SDDSC119W1

616.8

617.1

0.3

1.4

0.4

2.0

SDDSC119W1

617.1

618.0

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

618.9

619.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

619.3

619.9

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119W1

619.9

620.3

0.5

5.8

1.5

8.6

SDDSC119W1

620.3

621.0

0.7

8.9

0.8

10.5

SDDSC119W1

621.0

621.9

0.9

1.8

2.9

7.2

SDDSC119W1

621.9

622.7

0.8

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC119W1

622.7

623.1

0.4

1.4

0.4

2.2

SDDSC119W1

623.1

623.5

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC119W1

623.5

623.7

0.2

0.9

0.5

1.9

SDDSC119W1

623.7

624.9

1.2

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC119W1

624.9

625.4

0.5

14.2

0.5

15.1

SDDSC119W1

625.4

625.7

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119W1

625.7

626.6

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

626.6

627.1

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119W1

628.4

629.1

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119W1

629.1

629.7

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC119W1

629.7

630.5

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC119W1

631.9

632.3

0.4

1.1

0.5

2.1

SDDSC119W1

632.6

633.1

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC119W1

636.4

636.7

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC119W1

636.7

637.6

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC119W1

638.5

639.3

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC119W1

639.3

639.8

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC119W1

640.5

641.1

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC119W1

641.1

641.5

0.4

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC119W1

641.5

642.3

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com


