SXG Drills 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq Extends Mineralisation 200 m at Apollo East Drills 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq to Infill 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drill holes SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 from the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 5).

Highlights:

Drillhole SDDSC119 drilled an extension of mineralisation 200 m from Apollo to Apollo East and infilled a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps providing confidence in continuity.

SDDSC119 intercepted 10 high-grade vein sets, including three vein sets at Apollo East, and seven at Apollo Deeps. It included ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) . Selected highlights include:

Apollo East

4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including: 2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m

1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including: 0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m



Apollo Deeps

11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including: 4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m

10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m

5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including: 1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m

1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m

0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m

7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m

SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119. It therefore also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation over a 0.6 m down dip distance for the first time at this scale. Continuity of mineralisation was demonstrated with SDDSC119 and SDSC119W1 assaying respectively 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq and 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (Figure 3).

Nine drill holes at Sunday Creek are currently being processed and analysed , with four holes in progress.

HIGHLIGHTS (Cont.)

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.4%), valuing its stake at A$232.8 million (C$213.1 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 3, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "New drilling has shown further expansion and success from the prolific Sunday Creek, this time from the far eastern end of the 1 km long core project area. Drill holes SDDSC119 and 119W1 demonstrated extensions of three high grade veins sets 200 m east at Apollo East, including 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq , and infilled seven veins in a 260 m wide gap at Apollo Deeps, which included 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq. Encouragingly the wedge hole demonstrated continuity of grade at a close (0.6 m) spacing, and at a scale never tested at the project. These results are important as they show continued project growth as well as continuity of grades at different scales.

"With an additional rig to be mobilised to site next week to increase site capacity to five drill rigs, and with a 60 km drill program underway, these results demonstrate our ability to build the deposit via volume increases and building confidence in continuity of grade."

Drill Hole Discussion

Two drill holes (SDDSC119 and 119W1) are reported from the Apollo prospect (Figures 1 and 2).

SDDSC119 was designed to test new mineralisation located 200 m east of Apollo to Apollo East, and to infill a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps. The hole was drilled 58 m - 113 m down-plunge of SDDSC116 (15.0 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 511.2 m) and 38 m - 132 m up-plunge of SDDSC108A (0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 762.9 m) , proving continuity over 260 m of mineralised plunge and extended mineralisation domain footprints at depth. This drillhole intercepted ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) .

SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119 (from 633 m - 635 m). Fortuitously, it also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation at different downhole depths over 0.6 m down dip distance, at a spacing never previously tested on the project. Continuity of mineralisation at this scale was successfully demonstrated with SDDSC119 assaying 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m and the wedge hole SDDSC119W1 returning 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 619.9 m (Figure 3).

Highlights from SDDSC119 include:

Apollo East

4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including: 2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m

3.6 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 423.4 m

1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including: 0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m



Apollo Deeps

11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including: 4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m

10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m

5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including: 1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m

1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m, including: 0.3 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 647.6 m

0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m

7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m

Pending Results and Update

Nine holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125, 127) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 128) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, "Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Showing cross section of the A_150 vein set drilled by SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 showing continuity of mineralisation over a short (0.6 m) down dip distance between parent and wedge holes. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 923.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 682.6 Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 1101 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 889.89 Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 969.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 953.4 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68 SDDSC126 In progress plan 1000 m Rising Sun 330815 5867599 295.7 321.6 -54 SDDSC122W1 In progress plan 1185 m Rising Sun 330338 5867860 276.5 72 -61.4 SDDSC050W1 In progress plan 784 m Rising Sun 330539 5867885 295.3 77 -63 SDDSC127 483.2 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.9 271.3 -43.3 SDDSC128 In progress plan 840 m Apollo 331465 5867867 333.1 272.6 -43.3

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC119 and 119W1 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq g/t SDDS119 394.5 394.6 0.2 0.4 2.6 5.3 SDDS119 416.8 421.0 4.2 2.9 0.3 3.6 including 418.4 421.0 2.6 4.0 0.5 4.9 SDDS119 423.4 427.0 3.6 1.1 0.8 2.6 including 426.2 426.6 0.4 6.6 5.1 16.2 SDDS119 430.5 431.4 0.9 3.0 0.8 4.4 SDDS119 440.0 441.4 1.4 8.9 5.9 20.0 including 441.0 441.4 0.4 29.3 19.9 66.7 SDDS119 447.5 450.0 2.5 2.0 0.1 2.3 SDDS119 474.0 474.6 0.6 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDS119 539.4 539.6 0.2 1.4 9.0 18.3 SDDS119 568.5 569.1 0.6 0.1 0.9 1.8 SDDS119 571.2 582.7 11.5 3.7 1.2 6.0 including 571.4 571.8 0.4 8.9 0.4 9.7 including 574.1 574.3 0.2 9.2 2.8 14.5 including 577.1 581.8 4.7 6.6 2.7 11.7 SDDS119 590.8 593.6 2.8 1.2 0.5 2.2 SDDS119 607.0 617.8 10.8 1.2 0.3 1.7 including 611.7 612.0 0.3 7.9 1.2 10.2 SDDS119 620.1 625.7 5.6 2.7 0.9 4.3 including 621.0 622.0 1.0 8.6 3.0 14.2 including 625.4 625.7 0.3 2.9 1.5 5.6 SDDS119 642.7 644.4 1.6 1.1 0.1 1.4 SDDS119 646.3 647.9 1.6 6.3 0.1 6.6 including 647.6 647.9 0.3 35.9 0.0 36.0 SDDS119 650.0 653.6 3.5 0.7 0.4 1.5 including 653.4 653.6 0.1 3.5 0.8 5.1 SDDS119 657.1 657.7 0.6 17.6 0.2 18.0 SDDS119 663.4 670.5 7.1 1.4 0.4 2.3 including 665.7 665.9 0.2 11.3 3.5 17.8 including 668.9 669.2 0.4 13.8 0.2 14.2 SDDS119 672.1 673.5 1.4 0.8 0.4 1.6 SDDS119 675.7 683.7 8.0 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDS119 691.0 692.1 1.1 2.2 0.6 3.4 including 691.6 692.1 0.5 4.4 0.4 5.2 SDDS119 700.1 702.0 2.0 2.3 0.1 2.4 including 700.1 700.2 0.2 16.4 0.8 18.0 SDDS119 704.1 704.3 0.2 4.8 0.9 6.6 SDDS119 706.9 707.3 0.4 10.1 0.4 10.9 SDDS119 710.4 710.9 0.5 2.9 0.4 3.6 SDDS119 713.3 713.7 0.3 0.7 0.6 1.9 SDDS119 715.1 715.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 SDDS119 731.9 732.2 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.7 SDDS119 734.3 736.3 2.0 0.8 0.3 1.4 SDDS119 741.1 743.5 2.4 1.4 0.4 2.1 including 742.9 743.5 0.6 3.8 1.4 6.3 SDDS119 846.2 846.8 0.5 1.2 0.9 2.8 SDDS119W1 610.5 611 0.5 1.1 2.3 5.4 SDDS119W1 610.5 617.1 6.6 0.8 0.3 1.3 including 610.5 611 0.5 1.1 2.3 5.4 SDDS119W1 619.85 625.4 5.55 3.6 0.8 5.1 including 619.85 621.9 2.05 5.1 1.9 8.6 including 624.9 625.4 0.5 14.2 0.5 15.1 SDDS119W1 631.9 632.3 0.4 1.1 0.5 2.1 SDDS119W1 641.1 641.5 0.4 0.7 0.5 1.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC119 317.8 318.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 394.0 394.5 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 394.5 394.6 0.2 0.4 2.6 5.3 SDDSC119 400.0 401.0 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 401.5 401.6 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 401.6 402.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 404.9 405.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 407.7 408.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 414.0 414.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 414.4 414.8 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119 414.8 415.2 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC119 415.2 416.1 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 416.4 416.6 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 416.6 416.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 416.8 417.1 0.2 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC119 417.1 417.4 0.4 1.3 0.1 1.5 SDDSC119 417.4 418.1 0.6 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC119 418.1 418.4 0.3 0.9 0.2 1.3 SDDSC119 418.4 418.9 0.5 1.5 1.9 5.1 SDDSC119 418.9 419.1 0.3 1.1 0.8 2.5 SDDSC119 419.1 419.4 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 419.4 419.7 0.4 7.0 0.0 7.0 SDDSC119 419.7 419.9 0.2 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC119 419.9 420.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 420.5 421.0 0.5 12.4 0.2 12.7 SDDSC119 423.0 423.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 423.4 423.7 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.1 SDDSC119 423.7 423.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 423.9 424.3 0.4 0.2 1.5 3.0 SDDSC119 424.3 425.5 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 425.5 426.2 0.7 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 426.2 426.6 0.4 6.6 5.1 16.2 SDDSC119 426.6 427.0 0.5 1.4 0.2 1.7 SDDSC119 427.0 428.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 428.0 428.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 428.9 430.2 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 430.2 430.5 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 430.5 431.4 0.9 3.0 0.8 4.4 SDDSC119 431.4 432.4 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 432.4 433.2 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 433.2 434.5 1.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 434.5 435.8 1.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 435.8 437.0 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 437.0 437.8 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 437.8 439.0 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 439.0 439.8 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 439.8 440.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 440.0 441.0 1.0 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC119 441.0 441.4 0.4 29.3 19.9 66.7 SDDSC119 441.4 442.2 0.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC119 442.2 443.6 1.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 443.6 444.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 446.6 447.5 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 447.5 447.8 0.3 1.4 1.3 3.7 SDDSC119 447.8 449.0 1.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 449.0 450.0 1.0 3.8 0.0 3.9 SDDSC119 450.0 451.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 451.0 452.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 453.0 453.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 453.5 454.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 454.3 454.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 454.8 455.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 456.0 457.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 457.0 457.2 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 457.2 457.7 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 457.8 458.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 458.3 459.0 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 460.0 460.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 462.0 463.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119 463.0 463.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC119 463.6 464.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 464.2 464.7 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC119 464.7 465.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 466.0 466.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 469.9 470.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 470.5 470.7 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 470.7 471.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 471.0 471.5 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 471.5 471.9 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 471.9 472.2 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 472.2 472.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 473.0 474.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC119 474.0 474.6 0.6 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC119 474.6 474.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 477.0 477.5 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 477.5 478.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 478.1 478.5 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 478.5 479.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 479.0 479.6 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 479.6 480.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 481.1 481.6 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 482.4 483.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 483.0 484.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 485.0 485.4 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 539.2 539.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC119 539.4 539.6 0.2 1.4 9.0 18.3 SDDSC119 539.6 540.2 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC119 541.0 542.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 543.0 544.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 544.0 545.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 545.0 546.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 546.0 547.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 565.0 566.0 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 566.0 567.0 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.8 SDDSC119 567.0 567.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 568.5 569.1 0.6 0.1 0.9 1.8 SDDSC119 569.7 570.6 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 570.6 571.2 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 571.2 571.4 0.2 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC119 571.4 571.6 0.2 8.3 0.8 9.8 SDDSC119 571.6 571.8 0.2 9.5 0.0 9.5 SDDSC119 571.8 572.2 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 572.2 573.1 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC119 573.1 573.2 0.2 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC119 573.2 574.1 0.9 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC119 574.1 574.3 0.2 9.2 2.8 14.5 SDDSC119 574.3 575.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 575.0 576.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 576.0 576.7 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC119 576.7 577.1 0.5 2.3 0.7 3.6 SDDSC119 577.1 577.7 0.6 12.2 9.5 30.1 SDDSC119 577.7 578.0 0.4 21.2 0.0 21.3 SDDSC119 578.0 578.9 0.9 1.0 0.4 1.7 SDDSC119 578.9 579.2 0.3 3.2 8.6 19.3 SDDSC119 579.2 579.5 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC119 579.5 580.2 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 580.2 580.5 0.3 2.0 7.6 16.3 SDDSC119 580.5 581.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 581.3 581.8 0.5 27.8 4.6 36.5 SDDSC119 581.8 582.2 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC119 582.2 582.7 0.5 2.4 0.6 3.6 SDDSC119 582.7 583.7 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 584.8 585.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119 585.9 587.0 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 589.0 590.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 590.8 591.2 0.4 1.0 0.3 1.6 SDDSC119 591.2 592.2 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 592.2 593.0 0.8 1.8 1.1 3.9 SDDSC119 593.0 593.6 0.6 1.9 0.8 3.3 SDDSC119 594.3 595.0 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 597.0 598.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 598.0 599.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119 599.0 600.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 601.0 602.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 602.0 603.0 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.8 SDDSC119 604.0 605.0 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC119 605.0 606.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 606.0 607.0 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC119 607.0 608.0 1.0 1.2 0.5 2.1 SDDSC119 608.0 608.8 0.8 0.6 0.3 1.3 SDDSC119 609.6 610.6 1.0 1.4 0.9 3.0 SDDSC119 610.6 611.7 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC119 611.7 612.0 0.3 7.9 1.2 10.2 SDDSC119 612.0 613.0 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 613.0 614.0 1.0 0.6 0.4 1.4 SDDSC119 614.0 615.0 1.0 2.8 0.0 2.9 SDDSC119 615.0 616.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 616.0 617.0 1.0 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC119 617.0 617.8 0.8 3.0 0.2 3.4 SDDSC119 619.2 620.1 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 620.1 621.0 0.9 2.5 0.6 3.6 SDDSC119 621.0 622.0 1.0 8.6 3.0 14.2 SDDSC119 622.0 623.0 1.0 0.9 0.5 1.8 SDDSC119 623.0 624.0 1.0 1.6 0.1 1.8 SDDSC119 624.0 625.0 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 625.0 625.4 0.4 1.6 0.2 2.0 SDDSC119 625.4 625.7 0.3 2.9 1.5 5.6 SDDSC119 625.7 626.5 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 626.5 627.3 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC119 628.8 629.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 629.2 629.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 630.0 630.2 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 630.2 630.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 630.5 631.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 631.7 632.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 632.5 633.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 637.3 637.8 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 637.8 638.5 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 638.5 638.8 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC119 638.8 639.6 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 639.6 640.1 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 640.1 640.8 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 642.7 643.5 0.8 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC119 643.5 643.9 0.4 1.7 0.1 1.8 SDDSC119 643.9 644.4 0.4 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC119 644.4 644.9 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC119 644.9 645.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 646.3 646.6 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.8 SDDSC119 646.6 646.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 646.9 647.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 647.6 647.9 0.3 35.9 0.0 36.0 SDDSC119 648.1 648.5 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 648.5 649.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 649.1 649.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 649.4 650.0 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC119 650.0 650.4 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.3 SDDSC119 650.4 650.9 0.5 0.9 1.0 2.8 SDDSC119 650.9 651.6 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 651.6 652.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 652.3 652.6 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 652.6 653.1 0.5 1.6 1.0 3.4 SDDSC119 653.1 653.4 0.3 1.4 0.3 1.9 SDDSC119 653.4 653.6 0.2 3.5 0.8 5.1 SDDSC119 653.6 654.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.8 SDDSC119 654.0 655.0 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC119 655.0 656.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 656.8 657.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 657.1 657.7 0.6 17.6 0.2 18.0 SDDSC119 662.0 662.4 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC119 663.4 663.9 0.5 1.0 1.5 3.7 SDDSC119 663.9 664.3 0.4 0.6 0.5 1.6 SDDSC119 664.3 664.7 0.4 1.2 1.0 3.0 SDDSC119 665.7 665.9 0.2 11.3 3.5 17.8 SDDSC119 665.9 666.8 0.9 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC119 666.8 667.0 0.2 0.9 1.7 4.2 SDDSC119 667.0 667.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 667.4 667.5 0.2 1.1 0.9 2.7 SDDSC119 667.5 667.7 0.2 0.3 0.4 1.0 SDDSC119 667.7 668.4 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC119 668.4 668.9 0.5 1.3 0.1 1.5 SDDSC119 668.9 669.2 0.4 13.8 0.2 14.2 SDDSC119 669.2 670.1 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 670.1 670.5 0.4 1.0 0.6 2.1 SDDSC119 670.5 670.8 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC119 670.8 671.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 671.4 671.8 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 671.8 672.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 672.1 672.3 0.2 1.2 0.5 2.2 SDDSC119 672.3 672.6 0.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 SDDSC119 672.6 672.9 0.3 1.4 0.5 2.4 SDDSC119 672.9 673.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 673.0 673.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 SDDSC119 673.2 673.5 0.3 1.0 0.6 2.1 SDDSC119 673.5 673.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 674.2 674.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 675.2 675.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 675.3 675.7 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 675.7 676.0 0.3 1.0 0.3 1.5 SDDSC119 676.0 676.8 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 676.8 677.1 0.4 3.3 0.5 4.2 SDDSC119 677.1 678.2 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 678.2 678.5 0.3 1.8 1.0 3.7 SDDSC119 678.5 678.9 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 SDDSC119 678.9 680.2 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 680.2 680.5 0.3 2.4 0.2 2.8 SDDSC119 680.5 681.0 0.5 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC119 681.0 681.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 681.4 681.8 0.4 0.7 0.5 1.6 SDDSC119 682.8 683.3 0.5 0.6 0.4 1.3 SDDSC119 683.3 683.7 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1 SDDSC119 683.7 684.3 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC119 684.3 685.0 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 687.1 687.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 687.9 688.8 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 688.8 689.8 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 691.0 691.3 0.3 0.5 1.2 2.7 SDDSC119 691.3 691.6 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.0 SDDSC119 691.6 692.1 0.5 4.4 0.4 5.2 SDDSC119 692.1 693.0 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 693.0 693.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 693.5 694.5 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 697.9 698.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 698.8 699.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 700.1 700.2 0.2 16.4 0.8 18.0 SDDSC119 700.2 701.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 701.0 702.0 1.0 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC119 702.8 703.3 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 704.1 704.3 0.2 4.8 0.9 6.6 SDDSC119 705.2 706.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 706.9 707.3 0.4 10.1 0.4 10.9 SDDSC119 709.8 710.4 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119 710.4 710.9 0.5 2.9 0.4 3.6 SDDSC119 711.3 711.6 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC119 713.0 713.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC119 713.3 713.7 0.3 0.7 0.6 1.9 SDDSC119 713.7 714.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 714.4 714.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC119 714.6 714.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 715.1 715.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 SDDSC119 731.9 732.2 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.7 SDDSC119 732.2 733.2 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119 733.2 733.8 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 733.8 734.3 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 734.3 734.8 0.5 1.4 1.3 3.7 SDDSC119 734.8 735.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 735.6 736.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119 736.0 736.3 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.4 SDDSC119 736.3 737.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 737.0 738.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 740.1 741.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 741.1 741.5 0.4 1.9 0.1 2.0 SDDSC119 742.5 742.9 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC119 742.9 743.5 0.6 3.8 1.4 6.3 SDDSC119 743.5 744.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119 827.0 827.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119 830.5 830.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 833.8 834.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 834.7 835.3 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC119 836.0 836.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 836.3 836.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119 844.4 844.8 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC119 844.8 845.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119 845.7 846.2 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC119 846.2 846.5 0.3 0.7 1.0 2.6 SDDSC119 846.5 846.8 0.2 1.8 0.6 3.0 SDDSC119W1 610.5 611.0 0.5 1.1 2.3 5.4 SDDSC119W1 611.0 612.0 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC119W1 612.0 612.4 0.5 1.8 0.7 3.2 SDDSC119W1 612.4 613.6 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 613.6 613.9 0.3 1.8 1.1 3.9 SDDSC119W1 613.9 614.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 614.2 614.5 0.3 3.3 0.1 3.3 SDDSC119W1 614.5 615.6 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119W1 615.6 616.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 616.0 616.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC119W1 616.4 616.8 0.4 2.1 0.1 2.2 SDDSC119W1 616.8 617.1 0.3 1.4 0.4 2.0 SDDSC119W1 617.1 618.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 618.9 619.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 619.3 619.9 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119W1 619.9 620.3 0.5 5.8 1.5 8.6 SDDSC119W1 620.3 621.0 0.7 8.9 0.8 10.5 SDDSC119W1 621.0 621.9 0.9 1.8 2.9 7.2 SDDSC119W1 621.9 622.7 0.8 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC119W1 622.7 623.1 0.4 1.4 0.4 2.2 SDDSC119W1 623.1 623.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC119W1 623.5 623.7 0.2 0.9 0.5 1.9 SDDSC119W1 623.7 624.9 1.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC119W1 624.9 625.4 0.5 14.2 0.5 15.1 SDDSC119W1 625.4 625.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119W1 625.7 626.6 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 626.6 627.1 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119W1 628.4 629.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119W1 629.1 629.7 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC119W1 629.7 630.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC119W1 631.9 632.3 0.4 1.1 0.5 2.1 SDDSC119W1 632.6 633.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC119W1 636.4 636.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC119W1 636.7 637.6 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC119W1 638.5 639.3 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC119W1 639.3 639.8 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC119W1 640.5 641.1 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC119W1 641.1 641.5 0.4 0.7 0.5 1.6 SDDSC119W1 641.5 642.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2

