VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce it will release its Q2 2024 financial and operational results after market close on August 8, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until August 16, 2024) Date: August 9, 2024

Local: 416-764-8677 Time: 10:30 AM ET (7:30 AM PT)

Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541 Dial In: 416-764-8688

Access Code: 534385# Toll Free: 1-888-390-0546







The call will be webcast https://app.webinar.net/oDr5QxmeL6M and can be accessed at Galiano's website: www.galianogold.com.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galiano-gold-provides-second-quarter-2024-results-release-and-conference-call-details-302191223.html

SOURCE Galiano Gold Inc.