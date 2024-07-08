Lundin Gold Reports Production Of 133,062 Ounces Of Gold In The Second Quarter Of 2024

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2024 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report second quarter 2024 gold production of 133,062 ounces ("oz") from its Fruta del Norte gold mine ("Fruta del Norte") in southeast Ecuador. Of the total quarterly gold production, 83,910 oz were produced as concentrate and 49,152 oz as doré, and gold sales totalled 129,396 ounces. During the same quarter in 2023, the Company produced 129,731 oz of gold and gold sales were 128, 958 ounces. PDF Version

In the second quarter of 2024, the mill processed 424,899 tonnes of ore resulting in an average throughput rate of 4,669 tonnes per day at an average grade of 11.0 grams per tonne with recoveries of 89.0%.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented, "Another strong quarter puts us firmly on track to meet our 2024 production guidance of 450,000 to 500,000 oz. Higher grades and recoveries versus last quarter helped to drive the performance, along with average throughput in the second quarter of 4,669 tonnes per day. This improvement in throughput is the result of continued debottlenecking and is not an impact of the Process Plant Expansion project, the completion of which remains on track for year end. Lundin Gold has had a great first half of the year, and a solid foundation to continue building from."

Production Results



Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023 Ore processed (tonnes) 424,899 418,373 838,495 810,705 Average throughput (tonnes per day) 4,669 4,598 4,607 4,479 Average head grade (grams per tonne) 11.0 11.0 10.2 11.6 Recovery (%) 89.0 % 88.0 % 88.6 % 89.3 % Gold ounces produced 133,062 129,731 244,634 269,752 Concentrate 83,910 85,395 157,874 173,631 Doré 49,152 44,336 86,760 96,121 Gold ounces sold 129,396 128,958 238,312 263,649 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 2,379 1,942 2,270 1,947

Second Quarter of 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Lundin Gold will publish its second quarter of 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Friday, August 9 at 5:30 a.m. PT, 8:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CET. Conference call details and a link to the webcast will be published with the second quarter of 2024 results.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is committed to positive and long-lasting impact on our host communities, while delivering significant value to stakeholders through operational excellence, cash flow generation and focused growth. Lundin Gold currently operates its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador, which is one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in the world today. The Company also owns a portfolio of prospective exploration properties close to FDN.

